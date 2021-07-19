Minecraft gets Minions as part of new DLC update: Here’s how to get them

Creativity knows no bounds in Minecraft and now, it’s got Minions to turn up the madness. Minecraft has joined hands with the Despicable Me Franchise at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, resulting in a DLC pack for Minions in the Minecraft Marketplace. Hence, you can now have your own blocky versions of Minions going around the map and even take on a supervillain. Also Read - Top 5 Minecraft Mobile seeds to build a world and where to find them

The update adds a lot of Minion content in Minecraft, including some gameplay that lets you help Gru defeat some of the villains. There’s a new Adventure mode to let you take on the Vicious 6, and there are almost 29 franchise skins to choose from. The new DLC is currently available in the Minecraft Marketplace. Also Read - How to play Minecraft for free without download

Minions come to Minecraft

“A whole slew of villains, including all six of the Vicious 6, also known as the world’s most notorious collective of villains and breakout stars from the upcoming Minions: Rise of Gru, are here too! I know what you’re thinking. That’s too much numerical nefariousness for one DLC. But that’s why all the Minions are here! It’s up to you to decide who will cause more chaos – you or them,” says the official blog post. Also Read - Best open world games for Android: Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and more

Do note that the Minions DLC is available only on the Minecraft Bedrock edition, i.e., is available only on the version for Windows 10. The Minecraft Java edition is a different one that runs on mobile platforms like Android and iOS. The Java edition was free to play until December 2020, but players now have to pay a minimum of Rs 1,674 to try this edition

On the other hand, the Minecraft Bedrock version is available as a free trial version on Windows 10. Players can try out Minecraft on PC for free with 90 minutes of gameplay. After that, they will have to shell a sum of Rs 1,474 in order to continue playing.

