comscore Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for
News

Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for

Gaming

The sandbox game gets this convenient feature that would allow to place features 'within the world.'

Minecraft 1.18.2 update

Mojang Studios is bringing a convenient new feature for its players. The developers have introduced a new command called ‘placefeature.’ Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

While the name sounds plain, it is one of the biggest addition in the sandbox game ever made. As the name implies, it will allow Minecraft players to place ‘features’ like trees, blocks, and complex features like amethyst geodes, lakes of lava, and ‘End islands.’ Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 'Caves and Cliffs' Part Two: New features, changes, improvements, and more

How does placefeature work

The new placefeature will work similar to any other Minecraft command. To pull up a list of supported commands players just need to type “/” that will show up options that alter the ‘game’s systems.’ As explained by Gamerant, placefeature requires two variables at work. Users will require <id> of the feature, secondly, they will have to use the position variable [pos]. The position variable uses x,y, and z coordinates. The outlet points out that the feature allows for an authored generation of scenarios. Also Read - Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Besides the new command, the update also includes tons of bug fixes, especially for rare circumstances. The 22W03A snapshot shows the changes for Minecraft 1.18.2 update which are now available in Java Edition. Producer Adrian Östergård on Twitter said, “we’re heading towards 1.18.2 to fix a few issues, and after that, it’s full speed ahead towards the Wild update.”

There is a look to forward to this year. The Wild update that was due to release in 2021 got rescheduled. The update will have new features that are worth waiting for from new mangrove wood type in swamps, to the Deep Dark biome that was originally planned for the Caves and Cliffs Update. Minecraft 1.19 is expected to get Allay, the winner of the community mob vote that took place during Minecraft Live 2021. In addition, players will witness different frogs -default, snowy, and tropical, and fireflies or tiny mob glow in the dark to add atmosphere to Minecraft’s swamps. As per reports, the update will likely release late this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 6:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for
Gaming
Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for
How to hide last seen and online status on Instagram

How To

How to hide last seen and online status on Instagram

Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report

Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?

Gaming

Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?

Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to clear spectrum dues

Telecom

Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to clear spectrum dues

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report

Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?

Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to clear spectrum dues

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for

Gaming

Minecraft adds this new command that many players were waiting for
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more
Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Gaming

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more
Minecraft Shaders: How to download and install it on PC, mobile

How To

Minecraft Shaders: How to download and install it on PC, mobile

हिंदी समाचार

क्रिप्टो करेंसी के चक्कर में युवक ने लुटाए 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा रुपये

भारत में पहली बार दूल्हा-दुल्हन 3D Avatar में करेंगे Metaverse Wedding, जानिए एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में दूल्हे ने हमसे क्या कहा...

Free Fire Reward Today (20 January): आज फ्री में ऐसे पाएं ग्लू वॉल और वाउचर के साथ कई धमाल रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report
Electric Vehicle
Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report
Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?

Gaming

Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?
Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to clear spectrum dues

Telecom

Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to clear spectrum dues
Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

News

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers