Minecraft new experimental snapshot is the first official for the next major update

Mojang Studios frequently update Minecraft with new features and fixes. The developer recently released an experimental snapshot for the sandbox game's next major update.
The Minecraft 1.19 Deep Dark experimental snapshot was released in mid-February. But now the regular 1.19 snapshot series has gotten Snapshot 22w11a which is the first official snapshot for The Wild Update. The new snapshot for the Java edition will let players enjoy the Deep Dark biome, frogs and tadpoles, mangroves, and mud blocks. Mojang is finally leaving Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update behind and going full throttle with the next major update.
Notably, Deep Dark and Sculk were implemented in the experimental 1.19 snapshot last month, but frogs and mangroves are now croaking in the game.
Here’s the entire changelog of Minecraft Snapshot 22W11A
New features
- Added the Deep Dark biome
- Added Frogs & Tadpoles
- Added mangrove blocks
- Added mud and mud brick blocks
- Added Sculk, Sculk Veins, Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Catalyst blocks
- Added 3D Directional Audio option
Deep Dark biome
- Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the most brave player
- The floor of the Deep Dark is covered in sculk
- No mobs spawn in the Deep Dark
Sculk
- Added Sculk Catalyst block, a mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms with Sculk patches underneath nearby dying mobs
- Mobs that perish in the presence of the catalyst will not drop their experience
- Added Sculk blocks
- When a mob dies near a Sculk Catalyst, some unknown process seems to consume blocks beneath and turn them into Sculk blocks
- Sculk charge when spreading will have a chance to grow certain blocks, like Sculk Sensors on top of it, consuming its charge.
- Added Sculk Vein blocks
- These veins are found on the edge of Sculk patches
- Similar to Glow Lichen, they can be placed in any orientation
- Spreading of veins causes other blocks to be taken over by the sculk
- Sculk Vein can spread underwater
- Added Sculk Shrieker block.
- Sculk Shriekers can be found growing rarely from the charge of a Sculk Catalyst
- Sculk Shrieker can be waterlogged
- Sculk Shrieker requires Silk Touch to obtain otherwise drops experience when mined
To know the rest of the details of the new snapshot, you can head to Minecraft’s official site and have a look at the patch notes.