Minecraft new experimental snapshot is the first official for the next major update

Mojang Studios frequently update Minecraft with new features and fixes. The developer recently released an experimental snapshot for the sandbox game's next major update.

The Minecraft 1.19 Deep Dark experimental snapshot was released in mid-February. But now the regular 1.19 snapshot series has gotten Snapshot 22w11a which is the first official snapshot for The Wild Update. The new snapshot for the Java edition will let players enjoy the Deep Dark biome, frogs and tadpoles, mangroves, and mud blocks. Mojang is finally leaving Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update behind and going full throttle with the next major update.

Notably, Deep Dark and Sculk were implemented in the experimental 1.19 snapshot last month, but frogs and mangroves are now croaking in the game.

Here’s the entire changelog of Minecraft Snapshot 22W11A

New features

Added the Deep Dark biome

Added Frogs & Tadpoles

Added mangrove blocks

Added mud and mud brick blocks

Added Sculk, Sculk Veins, Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Catalyst blocks

Added 3D Directional Audio option

Deep Dark biome

Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the most brave player

The floor of the Deep Dark is covered in sculk

No mobs spawn in the Deep Dark

Sculk

Added Sculk Catalyst block, a mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms with Sculk patches underneath nearby dying mobs

Mobs that perish in the presence of the catalyst will not drop their experience

Added Sculk blocks

When a mob dies near a Sculk Catalyst, some unknown process seems to consume blocks beneath and turn them into Sculk blocks

Sculk charge when spreading will have a chance to grow certain blocks, like Sculk Sensors on top of it, consuming its charge.

Added Sculk Vein blocks

These veins are found on the edge of Sculk patches

Similar to Glow Lichen, they can be placed in any orientation

Spreading of veins causes other blocks to be taken over by the sculk

Sculk Vein can spread underwater

Added Sculk Shrieker block.

Sculk Shriekers can be found growing rarely from the charge of a Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker can be waterlogged

Sculk Shrieker requires Silk Touch to obtain otherwise drops experience when mined

