Minecraft The Wild update: The popular sandbox game's next major update timeline has been officially revealed. The next Minecraft update, The Wild is said to bring a new biome and improve the already existing ones.

The upcoming update is revealed as part of Minecraft Live 2021 and is said to be the next big update post Caves and Cliffs Part 2. While the Caves and Cliffs second season is scheduled for 'later this year,' The Wild is coming in 2022. As cited by Windows Central, The Wild Update is to embrace Minecraft's Overworld, and emphasize improving existing features. The Deep Dark that was delayed on the Caves and Cliffs will make a comeback with the Wild update. The new clip on Minecraft Live 2021 has sure brought excitement among players. In case you have missed it, here's a glimpse.

Speaking of the features that are coming with Minecraft The Wild update, here's a sneak peek

Speaking of the features that are coming with Minecraft The Wild update, here’s a sneak peek

Minecraft The Wild update: What’s coming?

The Deep Dark will finally arrive in Minecraft with the new update. It was intended to release with the Caves and Cliffs Update. The dangerous place will be loaded with the ruins of ancient civilizations and cities, and players will find treasure, loot as well. It is defended by the Warden. The Wardens are nothing but eyeless enemies that react to sound and vibrations.

Mojang Studios is bringing a new mangrove swamp biome that will include a variety of swamp featuring the mangrove tree. There will be mud blocks in mangrove swamps, that one can craft into mud bricks.

There will be a new frog mob and tiny Minecraft tadpoles, and interestingly the frogs are into swallowing up firefly, a convivial addition to the game.

Windows Central notes that there will be a focus on parity as well. The studio behind the game renewed focus on parity between different editions of Minecraft. While the Caves and Cliffs Update witnesses major improvements to parity, Mojang will continue to work on parity between Bedrock and Java Editions with The Wild Update, as per the report.

The new update release is still months away and players are currently waiting for the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part Two update. As per the experimental snapshots, there will be tweaks in badland, an increase in the size of copper blobs, the adjustment in extreme hills terrain, among other changes. The update is likely to release later this year.