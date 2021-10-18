comscore Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022: New Deep and Dark biome, mob, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more
News

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Gaming

Minecraft The Wild update will improving existing features and bring a new swamp mangrove biome, new mob, and the Deep and Dark biome as well.

Minecraft The Wild update

Minecraft The Wild update: The popular sandbox game’s next major update timeline has been officially revealed. The next Minecraft update, The Wild is said to bring a new biome and improve the already existing ones. Also Read - Minecraft Shaders: How to download and install it on PC, mobile

The upcoming update is revealed as part of Minecraft Live 2021 and is said to be the next big update post Caves and Cliffs Part 2. While the Caves and Cliffs second season is scheduled for ‘later this year,’ The Wild is coming in 2022. As cited by Windows Central, The Wild Update is to embrace Minecraft’s Overworld, and emphasize improving existing features. The Deep Dark that was delayed on the Caves and Cliffs will make a comeback with the Wild update. The new clip on Minecraft Live 2021 has sure brought excitement among players. In case you have missed it, here’s a glimpse. Also Read - Minecraft Enchantments: Tips and tricks to use enchantment table, enchant armors

Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Speaking of the features that are coming with Minecraft The Wild update, here’s a sneak peek

Minecraft The Wild update: What’s coming?

The Deep Dark will finally arrive in Minecraft with the new update. It was intended to release with the Caves and Cliffs Update. The dangerous place will be loaded with the ruins of ancient civilizations and cities, and players will find treasure, loot as well. It is defended by the Warden. The Wardens are nothing but eyeless enemies that react to sound and vibrations.

Mojang Studios is bringing a new mangrove swamp biome that will include a variety of swamp featuring the mangrove tree. There will be mud blocks in mangrove swamps, that one can craft into mud bricks.

There will be a new frog mob and tiny Minecraft tadpoles, and interestingly the frogs are into swallowing up firefly, a convivial addition to the game.

Windows Central notes that there will be a focus on parity as well. The studio behind the game renewed focus on parity between different editions of Minecraft. While the Caves and Cliffs Update witnesses major improvements to parity, Mojang will continue to work on parity between Bedrock and Java Editions with The Wild Update, as per the report.

The new update release is still months away and players are currently waiting for the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part Two update. As per the experimental snapshots, there will be tweaks in badland, an increase in the size of copper blobs, the adjustment in extreme hills terrain, among other changes. The update is likely to release later this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2021 3:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite latest update: How to download global APK link on Android
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite latest update: How to download global APK link on Android
Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Gaming

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected

PUBG New State release: How to download APK, OBB links on Android

Gaming

PUBG New State release: How to download APK, OBB links on Android

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999

Wearables

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG Mobile Lite latest update: How to download global APK link on Android

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Gaming

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more
Minecraft Shaders: How to download and install it on PC, mobile

How To

Minecraft Shaders: How to download and install it on PC, mobile
Minecraft: Simple tips and tricks to use enchantment table, enchant armors

Gaming

Minecraft: Simple tips and tricks to use enchantment table, enchant armors
Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature
Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Features

Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 2021: जानें हर सर्वर का रिडीम कोड और पाएं ढेरों Rewards

Nokia XR20 मिलिट्री ग्रेड क्वालिटी वाला फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर

Vivo Y3s हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 13MP कैमरा

व्हाट्सऐप में जल्द आएगा रिएक्शन फीचर और मल्टी डिवाइस सपोर्ट

Honda ने पेश की धांसू इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 500 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000
Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18
iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

PUBG Mobile Lite latest update: How to download global APK link on Android
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite latest update: How to download global APK link on Android
Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

Gaming

Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more
Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected
OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999

Wearables

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999
Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers