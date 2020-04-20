comscore Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Here is how you can try | BGR India
Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Check minimum system requirements

With Minecraft, RTX has found a new reason to exist. In the process, it has also transformed the world of blocks in a whole new way.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 5:33 PM IST
Minecraft RTX beta

Photo: NVIDIA/YouTube

Minecraft has started ray tracing and the result is stunning. Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta build is now testing RTX ray-tracing. The beta build injects ray-tracing shadows and lightning into the Minecraft world. This is not the first time that ray-tracing has made its way to the crafty, blocky world. The game got support for shaders and other ray-tracing features on the Java Edition sometime back. Now, the goodness of ray-tracing is coming to Bedrock Edition as well. Also Read - Over 112 million play Minecraft a month: Microsoft

Those using the Minecraft Bedrock Edition can now experience ray-tracing features if you have an RTX GPU or higher. The minimum system requirement to play the game is mind-boggling. In order to get started you will need a Windows 10 machine with good specifications. NVIDIA notes that Microsoft and Mojang are operating Minecraft with RTX beta via the Xbox Insider program. However, it is important that you take note of the minimum system requirements. Also Read - Nintendo has revealed a special edition 'Minecraft' Creeper for 2DS XL

System Requirements:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or better
CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or better
RAM: 8GB, or more
Storage: 2GB (Game, plus all worlds and resource packs)
Operating System: Windows 10 x64 Also Read - Microsoft and Nintendo just announced Minecraft cross-play

How to get started with Minecraft with RTX beta

In order to get started, download and install the latest Windows 10 updates. Then download NVIDIA’s Minecraft with RTX Game Ready Driver, which delivers day-0 optimizations and performance improvements. Make sure you own a copy of Minecraft for Windows 10 to participate in the beta program. WindowsCentral notes that Minecraft with ray-tracing is “almost like a new game”. With ray-tracing, Minecraft brings new clear water effects in action and realistic reflections as well.

Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region

Also Read

Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region

The report further notes that “placing torches causes light to gradually flood into the shadows”. Ray-tracing has been about realistic appearance on the screen and Minecraft might end up being one of the torchbearers of that reality. The RTX version of Minecraft brings realistic depth and a new way to experience life inside the world. NVIDIA is also using its Neon city map to showcase what lighting and textures could do for the game. Let us know if you have joined Minecraft with RTX beta and whether you are enjoying it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 5:33 PM IST

