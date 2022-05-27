comscore Minecraft’s The Wild update arrives on June 7
Mojang Studios has announced that Minecraft's much-awaited The Wild update will arrive on June 7. It will bring two new biomes – the deep dark and the mangrove swamp among others.

Image: Minecraft

Microsoft and Mojang Studios back at Minecraft Live event last year had announced that Minecraft’s much awaited The Wild update will arrive in the game sometime in 2022. Now, less than a year later, the company has finally delivered on its promised. Microsoft and Mojang Studios have announced that Minecraft’s big wilderness update, that is, The Wild, will arrive in the game on June 7. Also Read - Microsoft announces Windows 11, Microsoft Store updates for enhanced applications

New Biomes

The games upcoming update brings two new biomes to the game. The first biome is called ‘the deep dark’ and it lies far below the surface. Mojang Studios says to get there, players will have to find the base of a cave and start digging down. “One of the many remarkable things about this biome is how silent it is. That is, until you set off a shrieker,” the gaming studio behind the decade-old game wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

On triggering a shrieker, players will have until the fourth shriek to get out of there unless ‘they want to come face to face with the only mob that dwells in the deep dark.’ “But before you go, don’t forget to use silk touch to mine some of the other forms of sculk blocks that are only found in this very scary biome,” the company added. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to 'nearly double' the budget for its employee salaries to retain them

The second biome is called mangrove trees and they bring a new type of wood to build with alongside the new mud block. Players can craft the new mud block using dirt and water.

Minecraft

Image: Mojang Studios

New mobs

In addition to two new biomes, Minecraft‘s upcoming update is also bringing three new mobs to the game. First is the warden mob that is found in the deep dark. The company says that stealth is the key to getting out of deep dark, which is a separate update that the company folded into The Wild update last year. The second mob is allay, which will help players collect new items in the game. The third mob is the frog that creates ‘froglight block’ if it attacks magma cubes.

An interesting fact about the frog mob is that it is three mobs in one. “before a frog is a frog, it’s baby frog, which is actually a tadpole, making it the only mob that has a different baby version of itself. Technically, before it’s a tadpole it is frogspawn. So is it technically three mobs,” the company explained.

Minecraft: The Wild update availability

As far as availability is concerned, Mojang Studios said that Minecraft’s The Wild Update will be available to download on June 7 for for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox , PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows – and Minecraft: Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 1:23 PM IST

Minecraft s The Wild update arrives on June 7

