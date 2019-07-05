comscore Mini Xbox reportedly in the pipeline: Expected price, features
Mini Microsoft Xbox reportedly in the pipeline; to be priced at $60

Microsoft seems to be working on another gaming console apart from the flagship Project Scarlett. This so-called mini console will be priced at $60.

  Published: July 5, 2019 3:48 PM IST
Software giant Microsoft could introduce a mini Xbox priced around $60 (approximately Rs 4,100). This is especially for the company’s Project xCloud. Introduced in October, Microsoft’s Project xCloud is a vision for game-streaming technology. The idea is to complement Microsoft’s console hardware and give gamers more choices in how and where they play.

The mini Xbox could be designed to make it easier for users to connect their Xbox controller to TVs and offer minimal processing power itself, MSP reports. According to the report, the box would be dealing with some navigation around a 3D environment. However, it would not deal with rendering, textures and all the other processor-intensive work involved in playing a modern game. Hence, it would likely cost only around $60 without a controller. Microsoft has not officially announced anything about the device as yet. Details about other specifications of the device too remain unknown.

In the meantime though all eyes are on Microsoft’s Project Scarlett, which was one of the biggest announcements at this year’s E3. As per the company, the Project Scarlett console will support 8K gaming, and is promising frame rates up to 120fps in games. Microsoft has explained that Project Scarlett primary design goal is making games load a lot faster. Project Scarlett will support real-time ray-tracing, and support hardware acceleration. Besides this, Microsoft announced the Xbox Elite Controller 2 with up to 40 hours of battery life.

At the Xbox E3 2019 press conference, a bunch of noteworthy games too were announced. The show-stopper was no doubt Cyberpunk 2o77. Other announced games include Star Wars Fallen Order, Blair Witch, Bleeding Edge, Minecraft Dungeons, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition in 4K, and Wasteland 3 to name a few.

With Inputs from IANS

  Published Date: July 5, 2019 3:48 PM IST

