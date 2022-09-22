comscore Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report
Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report

Playables, Rewarded Video, and Interstitials are the most popular forms of mobile gaming ads

Mobile gaming ad spends have been increasing dramatically. This, in part, could be attributed to the pandemic which led to a massive spike in the gaming ecosystem. Even with the pandemic almost coming to a halt, advertisers are satisfied with their results. The higher audience attention and engagement has offered better experience to users. The findings were shared by InMobi, a provider of marketing and monetizing technologies. Also Read - Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

InMobi released the findings of its latest Mobile Game Advertising 2022 report for India. The report suggests that 75 percent of brands have been advertising on mobile game apps for more than a year, which has led to a two-fold increase in gaming ad spends since the pandemic. The brand surveyed 205 Indian Mobile Marketing leaders, including executives from brands and media organizations. The report also reveals how brands and agencies are addressing the four most common myths associated with mobile game advertising that might be preventing wider adoption. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched with temperature sensor, crash detector: Check details

-Mobile gaming advertising witnessed a 2x jump in ad spends YoY
-97% of marketers advertising on mobile gaming environments are satisfied with their experience and results
-According to brands, top key drivers for Indian advertisers to adopt mobile gaming advertising are: Higher audience attention and engagement and better targeting and personalization
-Playables, Rewarded Video, and Interstitials are the most popular forms of mobile gaming ads Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Tour-S) recalled in India due to faulty airbag: Check if your car is affected

According to the report, gaming witnessed a 32% YoY growth in average spending by advertisers. While completion rates and viewability are the most sought-after campaign metrics by advertisers, the lift in brand awareness is used as a benchmark for campaign success on mobile gaming.

According to the report, in terms of buying methods, 42 percent of advertisers stated that they used programmatic trading on open exchanges while 38 percent used programmatic private marketplace deals for gaming advertising. On the other hand, blended in-game ads are the most popular format that advertisers want to use in the future. Blended in-game advertising allows brands to create immersive experiences without interrupting the gaming flow. This format gives brands the freedom to place their messaging on various objects within the game, such as billboards or buildings, making them more flexible than traditional banners and having a higher recall.

The report suggests that some brands are hesitant to take the plunge and invest in mobile game advertising due to misplaced notions around measuring its return on investment, allocation in the media mix, investment in creating ads assets, and brand safety around placements. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. The study shows that advertising on mobile gaming delivers better performance compared to non-gaming environments with up to 2x higher completion rates and engagement. Moreover, 97% of the marketers that advertise on mobile gaming are satisfied with their experience and results.

Commenting on the rapid expansion of the mobile game advertising industry, Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InMobi said, “Brands have taken notice of the gaming industry’s rapidly growing consumer adoption and engagement. Hence, mobile game advertising is evolving into more than simply a trend as audience reach keeps growing, ad formats diversify, and ad budgets keep rising. And over time, more and more advertisers are including mobile game advertising in their media mix owing to the positive outcomes and impactful results.”

 

  Published Date: September 22, 2022 10:21 PM IST
