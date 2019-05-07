Mobile titles with Xbox Live support announced

Microsoft had previously announced the support for smartphone games on its Xbox Live with the Xbox Live Software Developer Kit (SDK) for mobile back in the month of March. And now the first games for Microsoft’s online service platform have been announced, and these titles are from Gameloft and will be coming for both iOS and Android. According to a post by Gameloft, Asphalt 9: Legends, Asphalt 8: Airborne, and Dragon Mania Legends will be made available for this platform. And these are all flagship mobile titles on Android and iOS for the game developer.

The blog mentions, “This provides gamers streamlined access to popular Xbox Live features and functionality newly available on mobile.” This SDK allows the developers to pick and choose which features they want to integrate into the game they create. The blog also mentions that, “Players will be able to unlock Xbox achievements, view their Xbox friends list, and compare their rankings with Xbox leaderboards, and more.”And from the blog posted by Gameloft, it appears that they might be working on other games as well to launch into the SDK platform.

We can expect other games from the huge repertoire that the developer has under its belt. As for when we might see these games, the blog reads, “The new Xbox Live updates will be coming to these games in the coming year, with more features and announcements to be made in the future.”

Microsoft previously launched a free-to-play version of Forza called Forza Street which has been made available for free for Windows 10 from April 16. This game will be released on Android and iOS later this year. The developers Turn 10 studios released the game as a re-branded version of the already existing Miami Street, that was released almost a year ago. But this refreshed version comes with new storyline, upgraded car parts, better performance, new animations, languages and more polished audio.

This game is not like the other usual Forza games and the player does not have to steer the car. It is a timing based game where the player will just have to accelerate or slow down around the corners. Better handling of the car will earn the player boosts, and winning races provide the winner with credits and car unlocks. The game is available on the Microsoft Store and can be downloaded. It is to be noted that this game appears to be a competition for the Asphalt series of games and it seems more obvious because Microsoft will be releasing it on the mobile platforms.