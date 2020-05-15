comscore Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – RoboCop gameplay revealed
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – RoboCop gameplay revealed

The gameplay trailer of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has been released and it heavily features RoboCop.

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Gameplay

A new Mortal Kombat game was recently announced by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11. Set for a global release on digital first beginning May 26 and developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, the new game expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative. The expansion will be available on PS4, PS4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Also Read - Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath announced by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

And now Netherrealm Studios has released the gameplay trailer which heavily features RoboCop. Besides him other new characters can also be seen putting on a show with their moves. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, continues the saga as Fire God Liu Kang. He is the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm. The game features a return of Fujin, the God of Wind alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop is making his first appearance in the franchise. RoboCop in the game features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages. This includes the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities. New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package. This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: Price

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection can be pre-ordered now for $59.99. Digital pre-orders  will be offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only. Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now for $39.99 or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath with Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99.

All pre-orders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. It will feature three new character skin variants. Scorpion inspired “Unbound Rage” from Mortal Kombat (2011). Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception “Son of Arctika”. And “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.

Story Timeline

