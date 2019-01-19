Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 'fatalities', story, and gameplay trailers released

Mortal Kombat has a long history as a side-scrolling arcade style fighting game, and the franchise as a whole has a cult following. The last version – Mortal Kombat X – was released in 2015. It was followed by another version of the same game but with downloadable content, which was released in 2016 as Mortal Kombat XL. Now, developer Netherrealm Studios has released the official trailer(s) of the brand-new upcoming title in the series. Dubbed Mortal Kombat 11, the game will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs on April 23.

Mortal Kombat is known for its over-the-top violence and Mortal Kombat 11 is no different. The eleventh major version of the game features returning characters and an all-new story. One of the game’s highlights are (and have always been) ‘Fatalities’ – extremely gory, violent, and creative finishing moves – and the newest release has a bunch of new ones. There is now a new character customization system that lets players customize their favorite characters as they want. This includes dialogues, clothing, and styles, making the characters feel more personal. The gameplay trailer, as well as those of ‘Fatalities’ and the story have been released. Check them out below:

The first Mortal Kombat was released in 1992, and Netherrealm Studios claims that Mortal Kombat 11 will be the goriest game in the series yet. It promises that the number of ‘fatalities’ will also be more than ever. There will be returning favorite characters this time around, which include Skarlet and Baraka. Besides them, there will be a new antagonist this time named Kronika who controls time. Those who pre-order the game will get beta access and will also be granted access to play with Shao Kahn.