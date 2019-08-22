comscore Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack DLC character roster released
Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack DLC character roster released

This new Kombat Pack DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 brings six new characters to the game two of which are already available.

There is a new Kombat Pack DLC in line for Mortal Kombat 11 that launched earlier this year. This new pack brings six new characters to the game two of which are already available. Users can buy this new DLC pack on Steam which will grant them one week early access to DLC characters, seven skins, and seven sets of gear. As for the characters that we will see in the new DLC these include some old and some new ones.

– Shang Tsung [Out now]
– Nightwolf [Out now]
– Terminator T-800 [October 8th]
– Sindel [November 26th]
– Joker [January 28th]
– Spawn [March 17th]

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be appearing as an older version of himself in the Terminator T-800 role. Mortal Kombat has a long history as a side-scrolling arcade style fighting game, and the franchise as a whole has a cult following. The last version – Mortal Kombat X – was released in 2015. It was followed by another version of the same game but with downloadable content, which was released in 2016 as Mortal Kombat XL.

WATCH: Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Official Roster Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat is known for its over-the-top violence and Mortal Kombat 11 is no different. The eleventh major version of the game features returning characters and an all-new story. One of the game’s highlights are (and have always been) ‘Fatalities’ – extremely gory, violent, and creative finishing moves – and the newest release has a bunch of new ones. There is now a new character customization system that lets players customize their favorite characters as they want. This includes dialogues, clothing, and styles, making the characters feel more personal.

The first Mortal Kombat was released in 1992, and Netherrealm Studios claims that Mortal Kombat 11 will be the goriest game in the series yet. It promises that the number of ‘fatalities’ will also be more than ever. This game sees returning favorite characters this time around, which include Skarlet and Baraka. Besides them, there will be a new antagonist this time named Kronika who controls time.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 4:47 PM IST

