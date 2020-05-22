comscore MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
News

MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist

Gaming

Rogue Heist is India’s first indigenous multi-player online shooter game exclusively on the MPL app, ahead of other platforms.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 1:32 PM IST
Rogue Heist

PUBG Mobile took the mobile gaming world by storm as it made its debut back in 2018 to become an overwhelmingly positive sensation. It quickly became one of the most popular mobile games globally. Now, MPL, in collaboration with Mumbai-based game developer Lifelike Studios, has finally launched India’s true competitor to PUBG Mobile, called Rogue Heist.

Following in the footsteps of PUBG and Fortnite. Rogue Heist is India’s first indigenous multi-player online shooter game exclusively on the MPL app, ahead of other platforms. The game will include an action-packed Esport mode, such as BRAWL. Each game lasts only seven minutes, in which 10 players rival against each other to steal the maximum amount of money.

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

The idea behind Rogue Heist

To make it worth an Esports tournament, MPL will include a leaderboard system. Here top players will win cash prizes on MPL, converting their virtual cash heist with real money for takes. Lifelike Studios CEO has stated that “The biggest challenge was to reduce the size of the game from 1.5GB to 450MB for MPL users while still being able to provide the true Rogue Heist experience. As this is a live game, we plan on providing constant updates to keep MPL users engaged”.

MPL’s Rogue Heist will be free to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play. It will launch sometime later this year. Android users can pre-register for beta access on the Rogue Heist Play Store page. Simply sign into the Play Store with your Google account, click or tap the “pre-register” button. Users will automatically get enrolled and will receive a notification when the beta is available for all eligible devices.

It is worth noting that MPL is India’s largest Mobile Gaming and Esports platform. The company has over 40 million registered users and offers 40 games, including titles like FreeFire and World Cricket Championship. To know more about the platform, download the MPL app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
Gaming
MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
How to get YouTube Premium 6-month subscription for free

How To

How to get YouTube Premium 6-month subscription for free

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Gaming

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Nokia phones smart offer: HMD giving gift card of up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Nokia phones smart offer: HMD giving gift card of up to Rs 2,000

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist

Gaming

MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots
PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM
WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him

Gaming

WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him
PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Status पर जुड़ा यह फीचर आएगा वापस, जानिए क्या होगा असर

BSNL के 198 रुपये वाले प्लान में 54 दिनों तक डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ अब मिलेगी ये सर्विस फ्री

Jio Platforms को एक महीने में मिला 5वां निवेशक, अब तक इतने करोड़ का हुआ निवेश

Reliance Jio ने बंद किया 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी वाला सबसे सस्ता रिचार्ज प्लान

आपका ई-पास वैध या नहीं, ऐसे करें चेक, जानिए क्या है अप्लाई करने का तरीका

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
News
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26
Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

News

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time