comscore MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability
News

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

Gaming

Gaming hardware maker MSI has partnered with Bluestacks to launch its own Android emulator called MSI App Player which can run games at 240FPS.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 6:11 PM IST
MSI App player

Smartphone gaming has become one of the most significant sources of entertainment in the world right now. It won’t be too wrong to say that smartphone gaming is booming right now. Though most people own smartphones these days, most smartphones are not capable of handling the top tier games at their best. That being said, many people prefer mouse and keyboard and a PC as their gaming medium. To address this gaming hardware and PC maker MSI has collaborated with Bluestacks to announce a new Android emulator. The new Android emulator called MSI App Player is a re-envisioned version of the Bluestacks emulator.

The MSI App Player does not use new technology, and builds upon the existing Bluestacks emulator code that was there. It can be termed a rebranded version of the BlueStacks software. MSI claims that the two companies developed the app together to take advantage of MSI’s hardware. To clarify things, there are a few Android emulators out there for Android applications. But the Bluestacks emulator has been specially designed for playing games.

MSI App Player features

The new MSI App Player launched will apparently allow players to play games at 240FPS. But there needs to be a game out there that can support 240FPS to test this feature. This mainly becomes a bragging point for the company. And this may also be a point MSI is trying to prove with its 240FPS displays. MSI has both laptops and monitors that can take advantage of the 240FPS limit of the application.

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0: 5 most important changes

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0: 5 most important changes

As long as the need to Android gamers go, this is a new app that they can use to play their favorite games. Android gamers can even run two different instances of the same game at the same time with this app and their smartphone. Although gamers will need different accounts to run different instances of the same game at the same time. MSI laptops also offer per-key RGB lighting effects for the popular Android games on MSI App Player.

WATCH: Apple WWDC 2019

MSI has not mentioned if the MSI App Player is exclusive to its own devices. Those that want to use the app can download the Bluestacks app from the internet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
thumb-img
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
News
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

Editor's Pick

Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15
News
Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer

News

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

Motorola One, Moto G7, G7 Power prices slashed

Deals

Motorola One, Moto G7, G7 Power prices slashed

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Redmi smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor in the works

Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

Gaming

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability
When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

News

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

News

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z62 Launched : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Lava Z62 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One, Moto G7 और Moto G7 Power स्मार्टफोन के प्राइस में हुई कटौती

Xiaomi का 11 साल तक चलने वाला Mi LED Smart Bulb अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, Amazon, Flipkart और Mi.com से खरीदें

Micromax के Co-Founder Rahul Sharma 18 जून को लॉन्च करेंगे भारत की पहली AI बेस्ड Electric Bike

Paytm Mall Phone Sale : iPhone XR पर मिल रहा 17 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Redmi smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor in the works
News
Redmi smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor in the works
Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15

News

Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer

News

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers