MSI has also launched the latest Content Creation series with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 cards.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 5:16 PM IST
MSI GE66 Raider

Taiwanese PC company, MSI has introduced a line-up of six series gamer-oriented laptops along with Content Creation series in India. These come with 10th Gen Intel i9 processors (Comet Lake H-series) and latest GeForce RTX Super series graphics. The gaming laptops have been fully upgraded. MSI has also launched the latest Content Creation series with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 cards. Also Read - Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors; check details

The laptops will be available in India from May 26, 2020 at MSI’s exclusive stores and authorized retailers. These will be available across cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pune. These will also be available on e-commerce websites including Flipkart and Amazon. The price of the series starts from Rs 89,990 and goes upto Rs 4,25,990. Also Read - Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display and 10th gen Intel processors launched: Price, Specifications

The revamped MSI laptops feature 10th Gen Intel® Core i9 Processor. Besides this real-time Ray Tracing in games with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, is also available. GS66 and GE66 are the first on this list and feature displays with 300 Hz refresh rate, 99.9 watt-hours larger battery. Also Read - Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop with 10th gen Intel Core processor goes on presale

The GS66 Stealth comes with a “Core Black” theme which won it awards for design. GS66 Stealth comes with new MSI exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm thin blades to maximize its airflow. The GE66 Raider comes built with a Mystic Light effect and 16.8 million RGB aurora lighting show.

Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Also Read

Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

MSI GT Titan, GP/GL Leopard, and GF Thin series have also released their latest editio. These come with the latest 10th Gen Intel H -series processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. The MSI Creator 17 is the world’s very first laptop with a Mini LED display. Built with creators in mind, the Creator 17 is also the first laptop to meet Display HDR 1000 standards. Its 17-inch 4K screen boasts a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits.

It also comes with 10th Gen Intel H-series processors and the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. The Creator 15M & 17M in the same series are also fully upgraded with the latest CPU and GPU. They ship with NVIDIA’s Studio Drivers, providing the ultimate performance and stability for creative applications.

