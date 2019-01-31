Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale

Mobile games have become one of the most prominent gaming options for people all around the world and popular games like PUBG and Fortnite have taken to the platform to reach a much larger audience than their PC and console community. And to make playing games like these easier, Handscape took to Indiegogo to crowd fund its gamepad for mobile gaming. The Muja Gamepad has been on Indigogo for a while now, and it has finally gone for sale.

The gamepad is priced at $99, but people who pre-ordered one were only required to pay $49 as part of the early bird price offer, and there were only 500 of those available. There is another early bird offer of $59 for those that buy the device during the period of Indiegogo opens to purchase. As for the device itself, it has a stick & play and smart & portable ergonomic design. The gamepad comes with suction cups on one end to stick to the back of the smartphone while the other is used as the touchpad. The device also comes with function keys, and its battery lasts over 50 hours from a single charge.

Most mainstream mobile games can be played using this gamepad and it runs on both iOS and Android devices. It can be used with any smartphone that has a minimum of 4.7 inch display size. It runs on Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with four customizable buttons on the sensitive touch panel: L1, L2, R1, R2. The Muja app can be used to configure the function of these according to the preference of the user.