comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale
News

Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale

Gaming

The gamepad comes with customizable buttons.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 8:22 PM IST
Muja Gamepad

Image Credit: Indigogo

Mobile games have become one of the most prominent gaming options for people all around the world and popular games like PUBG and Fortnite have taken to the platform to reach a much larger audience than their PC and console community. And to make playing games like these easier, Handscape took to Indiegogo to crowd fund its gamepad for mobile gaming. The Muja Gamepad has been on Indigogo for a while now, and it has finally gone for sale.

The gamepad is priced at $99, but people who pre-ordered one were only required to pay $49 as part of the early bird price offer, and there were only 500 of those available. There is another early bird offer of $59 for those that buy the device during the period of Indiegogo opens to purchase. As for the device itself, it has a stick & play and smart & portable ergonomic design. The gamepad comes with suction cups on one end to stick to the back of the smartphone while the other is used as the touchpad. The device also comes with function keys, and its battery lasts over 50 hours from a single charge.

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Also Read

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Most mainstream mobile games can be played using this gamepad and it runs on both iOS and Android devices. It can be used with any smartphone that has a minimum of 4.7 inch display size. It runs on Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with four customizable buttons on the sensitive touch panel: L1, L2, R1, R2. The Muja app can be used to configure the function of these according to the preference of the user.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
thumb-img
News
Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
thumb-img
News
Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale

Gaming

Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale
Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Gaming

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support
PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro

Gaming

PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro
PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming

Gaming

PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming
PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG

Gaming

PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG

हिंदी समाचार

सारेगामा कारवां मिनी भक्ति डिजिटल प्लेयर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और फीचर्स

Tata Sky Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, आज है आखिरी दिन

BSNL का डेली 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब 30 अप्रैल तक मिलेगा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Poco F1 ने कैमरा क्वॉलिटी टेस्ट में गूगल पिक्सल और नोकिया 8 Sirocco को पछाड़ा, iPhone 8 के बेहद करीब

Realme 2 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द मिलेगा एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers

News

Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

News

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

News

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon