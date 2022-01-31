comscore Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again
Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

Elon talks about the new FPS game, shares idea of a a Warthog and Cybertruck collaboration.

Halo-Infinite-Launched Date

Image Source: Halo

Halo Infinite’s long list of admirers has another addition: Elon Musk. In as many as two weeks, the eccentric billionaire expressed his love for the game twice on Twitter. The latest iteration of Xbox’s iconic first-person shooter game has garnered millions of fans across the world in just about two months since its release. The storyline follows from where it ended in Halo 5 Guardians, as Master Chief goes to Installation 7 to stop the Banished. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

Apart from his many interests ranging from space travel to cryptocurrency, Musk is also an avid gamer. In the past, he has professed his admiration for games such as Fallout 3, Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, and many more. The latest installation of Halo is just another addition to the list. What makes the game stand out is the frequency in which Musk has tweeted about it. Being one of the biggest influencers on Twitter, a shoutout by Musk can do wonders for any brand. And while Halo has its own loyal base of gamers, Musk’s activities on Twitter must have definitely added to its popularity. Also Read - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

The first of the two tweets were from January 16 in the form of a response to filmmaker and music composer John Carpenter. In the tweet, Musk claimed this rendition of the game to be the best. He tweeted, “Halo Infinite campaign is good.”

Musk’s initial tweet had fans buzzing, including Aron Greenberg, general manager of marketing at Xbox Gaming. He chipped in saying all that was missing was a Warthog and Cybertruck collaboration. The idea of an electric Warthog already had fans invested, and seeing Musk’s continued support for the game, fans can only dream of it being a reality sometime soon. Halo Infinite has more than 20 million players across Xbox and PC.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 3:04 PM IST

