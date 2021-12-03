comscore Native support for Steam could soon roll out to Chrome OS devices
Google Chrome OS-powered devices are not really a go-to choice for gamers, even for Steam players. However, that may change soon. A new report has hinted that Google is working towards enhanced support for Steam. If the report turns out to be true, Chrome OS will get native support for the gaming platform. The support for Steam could roll out in the coming days. Also Read - Google might launch its first smartwatch next year with these features

Steam support in Chromebooks was highlighted by Android Police. The publication found two flags in the Chrome OS dev channel build which is related to Borealis, which is the code name of the Chrome OS project on Steam support. This new project could soon lead to a developer build which would then be released to the general public. The report suggests that in order to make the new flags usable, devices will need to move to Chrome OS 98.0.4736.0. The update is expected to hit eligible Chromebooks any day now. Also Read - Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here’s how it will impact you


The addition of native support for Steam, followed by some GPU enhancements, could soon turn Chromebooks into viable options for gamers looking for a mobile setup. However, this might take some time to realize. Even after Chrome OS rolls out native support for Steam, many devices will face hardware limitations.

Google has also partnered with Qualcomm to enhance AI capabilities in devices that are powered by the new Qualcomm and Snapdragon chipsets. The companies are working together to provide more accurate feedback from the AI. As part of the new partnership, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

As a part of the collaboration Google and Qualcomm plan to accelerate neural network development and differentiation for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, and XR platforms, Snapdragon Ride Platform, and Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT platforms by utilizing Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) with the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine.

Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will be integrated into the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for developer access. Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms utilizing the Qualcomm AI Engine can reap optimizations and performance increases.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 1:50 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

5000mAh बैटरी और 50MP कैमरा वाला नया 5G फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, इतनी होगी कीमत

Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass में फ्री मिल रहे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, देखें पूरी लिस्ट और ऐसे करें क्लैम

Free Fire में सबसे ज्यादा यूज किए जाने वाले धांसू Bundles की लिस्ट, जानें खास बातें

लाखों रुपये में हैं इन iPhones की कीमत, जानिए ऐसा क्या है इनमें खास

जल्द लॉन्च होगी देसी इलेक्ट्रिक क्रूजर बाइक, एक बार चार्ज कर दिल्ली से चले जाएंगे चंडीगढ़

