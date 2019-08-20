Need for Speed Heat gameplay trailer out, gets car customization app

Gaming publisher Ghost Games revealed the upcoming installment in the highly popular gaming series NFS as Need for Speed Heat. The company recently launched the trailer for Need for Speed Heat. It also announced that the game is set to launch on November 8, 2019. Talking about availability, the game will launch on Microsoft Xbox One, Windows, and Sony PlayStation 4. Interested gamers can pre-order the game right now.

Need for Speed Heat: Gameplay trailer out

And now the devs released the gameplay trailer of the game at Gamescom 2019 which showcases some of the expected features. The game will have two different modes, one during daytime, and the other being nighttime. It will be another fight between the racers and the cops, with racers earning money during daytime and fame at nighttime. Police cars will be easier to handle during the day but it will be on another level at night. The action will take place in Palm City which is modeled after Miami. Daytime races will be called Speedhunters Showdown which will make Bank for the racers.

The devs have now released a new mobile app called NFS Heat Studio for Android and iOS, which will be integrated to the game. This app can be used to customize cars that can then be pushed in to the game.

Lunch and game details

Ghost Games will launch two variants of the game on launch day. The standard version is priced at Rs 3,999 while the deluxe amounts to Rs 4,499. These prices are applicable for the Windows as well as PlayStation versions of Need for Speed Heat. The standard version for Xbox One is at Rs 3,990 and the deluxe version is at Rs 4,490. According to a report by Polygon, Need for Speed Heat trailer brings back the mix of street racing and police. The report also revealed that Heat is the 16th game in the Need for Speed series. Heat is set to take place in Palm City, a fictional town. Similar to any other Need for Speed (NFS) game in the past, players will compete in a variety of tracks.

The game will give them a chance to compete against each other while evading the police. Some of the tracks include “beachfront straightaways”, “downtown” lanes”, and even a “huge freeway”. The report also clarified that gamers will compete in two different series in the game. The first series is called “Speedhunters Showdown” during the daytime. Here you can earn money to buy new cars or parts to customize your cars. The second series can be played with the help a currency called “Rep” for an underground racing series. Here corrupt cops can also bust you and take your money.

This is not the first NFS game that ghost Games has worked on. Previously, the game studio launched NFS Payback in 2017, NFS reboot from 2015, and NFS Rivals from 2013. The creative director of the game Riley Cooper stated that the studio is “tuning up on every aspect” of NFS Heat. Cooper acknowledged the disappointment that fans expressed in the last game when it came to car variety and customization.