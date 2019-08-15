Need for Speed Heat trailer is out now; coming in November

Gaming publisher Ghost Games has just revealed the upcoming installment in the highly popular gaming series Need for Speed. The company just launched the first game trailer for the Need for Speed Heat. According to the announcement and trailer launch, the game is set to launch on November 8, 2019. Talking about availability, the game will launch on Microsoft Xbox One, Windows, and Sony PlayStation 4. Interested gamers can pre-order the game right now.

Need for Speed Heat: Pricing, trailer, and more

Ghost Games will launch two variants of the game on launch day. The standard version is priced at Rs 3,999 while the deluxe amounts to Rs 4,499. These prices are applicable for the Windows as well as PlayStation versions of Need for Speed Heat. The standard version for Xbox One is at Rs 3,990 and the deluxe version is at Rs 4,490. According to a report by Polygon, Need for Speed Heat trailer brings back the mix of street racing and police. The report also revealed that Heat is the 16th game in the Need for Speed series. Heat is set to take place in Palm City, a fictional town. Similar to any other Need for Speed (NFS) game in the past, players will compete in a variety of tracks.

The game will give them a chance to compete against each other while evading the police. Some of the tracks include “beachfront straightaways”, “downtown” lanes”, and even a “huge freeway”. The report also clarified that gamers will compete in two different series in the game. The first series is called “Speedhunters Showdown” during the daytime. Here you can earn money to buy new cars or parts to customize your cars. The second series can be played with the help a currency called “Rep” for an underground racing series. Here corrupt cops can also bust you and take your money.

This is not the first NFS game that ghost Games has worked on. Previously, the game studio launched NFS Payback in 2017, NFS reboot from 2015, and NFS Rivals from 2013. The creative director of the game Riley Cooper stated that the studio is “tuning up on every aspect” of NFS Heat. Cooper acknowledged the disappointment that fans expressed in the last game when it came to car variety and customization.