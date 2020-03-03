Need for Speed Heat update adds Black Market and bux fixes

Need for Speed Heat is getting a new update which includes a new Black Market feature. The new update arrives today and is set to weigh between 7.7GB and 8.38GB. There are a lot of new bug fixes in this update as well. The new Black Market update is set to deliver two new cars to the players, one of which will be free.

Players will be awarded the Aston Martin DB11 Volante ’19 for driving down to Port Murphy to start the Black Market mission. Besides this players will have to by the McLaren F1 ’93, there will be other cosmetic items as well. There is a long of bug fixes on the patch notes as well which include some like the adjustable camera shake, notification in online races and others.

The standard version of the game is priced at Rs 3,999 while the deluxe amounts to Rs 4,499. These prices are applicable for the Windows as well as PlayStation versions of Need for Speed Heat. The standard version for Xbox One is at Rs 3,990 and the deluxe version is at Rs 4,490. Need for Speed Heat brings back the mix of street racing and police. The Need for Speed Heat is the 16th game in the Need for Speed series. Heat is set to take place in Palm City, a fictional town. Similar to any other Need for Speed (NFS) game in the past, players will compete in a variety of tracks.

The game gives players a chance to compete against each other while evading the police. Some of the tracks include “beachfront straightaways”, “downtown” lanes”, and even a “huge freeway”. Gamers compete in two different series in the game, the first series is called “Speedhunters Showdown” during the daytime. Here you can earn money to buy new cars or parts to customize your cars. The second series can be played with the help a currency called “Rep” for an underground racing series. Here corrupt cops can also bust you and take your money.