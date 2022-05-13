comscore Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Check out the footage here
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Need For Speed Mobile Gameplay Video Leaked Check Out The Footage Here
News

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Gaming

You will find different features that you’ve come to expect from Need for Speed games

Need for Speed

Need for Speed leaked gameplay. Image: Reddit/clxbsport

Need for Speed is easily the most recognizable racing game that has ever ruled the gaming industry. The Need for Speed franchise began in the year 1994 and since then, it has been one of the classics in the gaming market. There were ups and downs like any other franchise but Need for Speed never left the list of ‘must try’. Also Read - Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands

Now the racing game franchise is planning to introduce a new game on the mobile platform. At least that is what a new leaked video has us believing. Currently, Need for Speed has a game name ‘Need for Speed: No Limits’. The game is available on both Android and iOS. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

The new leaked video has shown that the new game is different and follows the more graphically intensive Need for Speed titles for consoles and PCs. In the new video we see that the new game has been developed by Tencent. Furthermore, it is visible that the mobile game is built on the Unreal Engine 4, which also lies behind some of the best gaming titles in the market right now, on both PC and console. Also Read - India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative to develop gaming ecosystem

In the video we can identify only three cars. This might be the case because the game is currently either in the testing phase or even in the development phase. The cars spotted in the leaked gameplay footage includes the McLaren F1, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJR and the Gallardo.

Among other details, we can see that the Need for Speed title comes with various touch controls. This also means you will find different features that you’ve come to expect from Need for Speed games. You’ll get elements like nitrous boost, a drift button as well as turbo. Looking at it from a broad perspective, we can observe similarities in the games maps with Need for Speed Heat.

Graphically, we see a lot of promise from the game. Most of the gameplay is played in an urban landscape with some tracks that seem to be inspired from suburbs.

Take a look at the gameplay video and tell us if you’re excited for this new Need for Speed title:

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
Mobiles
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Apps

WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Gaming

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Apps

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

News

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Steve Jobs का सपना iPhone 15 से होगा पूरा! iPod के पूर्व VP ने कही ये बात

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 और अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 13 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं कैरेक्टर्स और बंडल, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Google Pixel 6A को भारत में भी जल्द किया जाएगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Twitter में 'उथल-पुथल'! दो टॉप अधिकारियों ने छोड़ा कंपनी का साथ, नई भर्ती पर भी रोक

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999