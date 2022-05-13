Need For Speed Mobile Gameplay Video Leaked Check Out The Footage Here

Need for Speed is easily the most recognizable racing game that has ever ruled the gaming industry. The Need for Speed franchise began in the year 1994 and since then, it has been one of the classics in the gaming market. There were ups and downs like any other franchise but Need for Speed never left the list of ‘must try’. Also Read - Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands

Now the racing game franchise is planning to introduce a new game on the mobile platform. At least that is what a new leaked video has us believing. Currently, Need for Speed has a game name 'Need for Speed: No Limits'. The game is available on both Android and iOS.

The new leaked video has shown that the new game is different and follows the more graphically intensive Need for Speed titles for consoles and PCs. In the new video we see that the new game has been developed by Tencent. Furthermore, it is visible that the mobile game is built on the Unreal Engine 4, which also lies behind some of the best gaming titles in the market right now, on both PC and console.

In the video we can identify only three cars. This might be the case because the game is currently either in the testing phase or even in the development phase. The cars spotted in the leaked gameplay footage includes the McLaren F1, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJR and the Gallardo.

Among other details, we can see that the Need for Speed title comes with various touch controls. This also means you will find different features that you’ve come to expect from Need for Speed games. You’ll get elements like nitrous boost, a drift button as well as turbo. Looking at it from a broad perspective, we can observe similarities in the games maps with Need for Speed Heat.

Graphically, we see a lot of promise from the game. Most of the gameplay is played in an urban landscape with some tracks that seem to be inspired from suburbs.

Take a look at the gameplay video and tell us if you’re excited for this new Need for Speed title:

