The details of Need For Speed (NFS) 2022 have officially been teased by the developer. The game trailer will be streamed on the official YouTube page today at 8.30 pm IST. For the unversed, this version is being launched after the Need for Speed Heat title that came out in 2019.

Need For Speed 2022 trailer to be revealed today

The official launch date of the game has not been announced yet, however, it is speculated to release on December 2 and might be called Need For Speed: Unbound. This version is expected to focus on customisation. The game might roll out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|s, and PC.

The official tweet by Need For Speed shares the livestream link of the event. The account is also decorated with new artwork, hinting at the launch of the new Need For Speed title.

Notably, not much has been revealed about the game yet, however, as per a previous report, it will be heavily stylised and might feature races with bombastic set pieces.

A Japanese retailer called Neowing shared a few screenshots that carry a watermark called NFS Unbound. A screenshot suggests that the game will come with tuned-up vehicles with cel-shaded, anime-style drivers. Another reveals a street racing car with star-shaped sparks and a two-dimensional smoke trail left by the car.

The screenshot further reveals the description of a screenshot which reveals, “Bringing graffiti to life in a completely new visual style, merging the latest street art with the most realistic cars in Need for Speed ​​history.”

Need For Speed 2022 trailer reveal livestream link

To watch the trailer live, you can click on the link embedded below. The trailer is expected to be 1 minute 30 seconds in length and might come with a soundtrack featuring American rapper A$AP Rocky and produced by Brodinski, a French composer and DJ.