Need for Speed Unbound with new Cel-shaded, anime-style graphics to release on December 2

EA and Criterion have announced the next Need for Speed title, the NFS Unbound. The game will be uniquely styled with Cel-shaded graphics, something that you have never seen in the franchise.

  • NFS Unbound brings Cel-shaded graphics.
  • It will feature a single-player campaign mode as well as a multiplayer mode.
  • Official release set for December 2 for PC and Consoles.
Electronic Arts (EA) is back again with its next title for the popular Need for Speed franchise. This time around, Criterion Games is joining EA after a long time to bring the new Need for Speed Unbound. The trailer has been revealed, the release date has been given out, and even the pre-orders and the pricing is announced. Let’s take look at what the next NFS title has to offer. Also Read - Need For Speed (NFS) 2022 official reveal date announced

NFS Unbound is now up for pre-orders for PC and consoles

When it comes to the NFS franchise, the recent titles weren’t received well by critics as well as by the fans of the franchise. One of the most recent titles NFS Heat released a few years back was considered a not-so-good game in the franchise mostly due to the poor graphics, controls, and overall storyline. Also Read - Best free racing games to play on iOS, Android: Asphalt 9, Need For Speed and more

It appears that considering the feedback, EA and Criterion together are bringing a completely new NFS experience. The next NFS title, the NFS Unbound will be nothing like some of the older titles of the series. Also Read - Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

The NFS Unbound will be Cel-shaded and have anime-style graphics offering a pure street-racing experience. Yes, you read that right, NFS is moving back to its roots with the street-style racing format.

The title will have both single-player campaigns as well as multi-player modes supporting cross-play. This time around the game is expected to have a great campaign and EA is roping American rap artist A$AP Rocky. The trailer announced also features some music by the rap artist.

The Need for Speed Unbound will be available starting December 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. On PC, it will be available through the Epic store, EA store, and Steam. It is now up for pre-orders worldwide.

The game’s Standard Edition can be pre-ordered for Rs 3,499 on Steam, whereas, the Palace Edition, which offers driving effects, artwork, some pre-deposited cash for multi-player, and more, is up for pre-order for Rs 4,299.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 11:43 AM IST
