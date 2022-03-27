Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third game studio acquisition in the last six months

While Microsoft and Sony are busy acquiring gaming majors like Activision and Bungie, Netflix just acquired its third game development studio in the last six months. The streaming giant has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment. Also Read - Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment to expand its gaming category

Boss Fight Entertainment is Netflix's third game studio acquisition in just six months. It follows Next Games, which was acquired earlier this month, and Night School Studio, which was acquired in late 2021.

Boss Fight Entertainment founders in a statement posted on Netflix said, "Boss Fight's mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play."

Neither of the companies revealed the exact amount of money or form of money being exchanged. Neither did they state how the studio will function after the acquisition.

“Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful gameplay without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together,” they added.

Netflix had confirmed last July that it will bolster its mobile gaming experience to provide its users with additional value. Since then the company has been working hard on its own studio and acquiring third party mobile game developers. Netflix’s VP of game studios, Amir Rahimi said, “We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership.” “Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games – with no ads and no in-app purchases – to our hundreds of millions of members around the world,” he added.

The company claims to be viewing gaming as a new content category like its original films, animation, and unscripted TV categories. Any games that the platform has to offer will be made available to its users at no extra cost to its subscribers.