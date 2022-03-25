Netflix seems pretty adamant when it comes to games. The streaming service launched its gaming category back in November last year and is adding a few new titles every now and then. Now, Netflix has acquired a Texas-based mobile studio called Boss Fight Entertainment. This is the second game studio that the company has acquired in March 2022 only. Netflix already has Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games developers onboard. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

One of the major games developed by Boss Fight Entertainment is Dungeon Boss. The developer will now make Netflix exclusive ad-free games for Netflix. As of now, there are no details on when will we see a Netflix game by Boss Fight Entertainment or will it need Netflix subscription or not. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Bridgerton, Dune, Jalsa and more

As per a statement by Netflix, “We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership. Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games – with no ads and no in-app purchases – to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Netflix Games

For the unversed, Netflix has announced to launch games three games this month: This Is A True Story (Frosty Pop), Shatter Remastered (PikPok), and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (PikPok). Othere than these Netflix already has Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) and more.

Netflix has also announced to launch a daily trivia show called Trivia Quest on the platform on April 1. Based on the popular Trivia Crack online game, the show will take viewers through 24 questions every day throughout the month of April. The questions will appear in multiple-choice format and will be based on a variety of topics including pop culture, science and more.