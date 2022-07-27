comscore Netflix introduces Mahjong Solitaire, Before Your Eyes, Into The Breach games
News

Netflix adds Before Your Eyes, Mahjong Solitaire, Into The Breach to its gaming catalogue

Gaming

In addition to Before Your Eyes, Netflix has also introduced Into the Breach and Mahjong Solitaire games on the platform.

Untitled design - 2022-07-27T095315.527

Netflix has announced to launch three new in-app mobile games called Before Your Eyes, Into The Breach and Mahjong Solitaire on its platform. The most-awaited game of the three is Before Your Eyes, which won the British Academy Video Games Award (BAFTA) for Game Beyond Entertainment that year. Also Read - Netflix introduces a new external subscription option for iOS users

Netflix introduces new games on its platform

Before Your Eyes Also Read - Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy will arrive on Netflix on August 1

This Netflix game “delivers an accessible, emotional narrative game intended for all audiences”. As per the company blog, “Players find themselves in the company of The Ferryman, tasked with locating souls who have lived extraordinary lives and transporting them to the afterlife.” Also Read - Netflix lost nearly 1 mn subscribers in Q2 2022, but it’s upbeat about its future: Here’s why

With the help of the phone’s camera, players will be able to get a first-hand experience with blinks and glances. They will also be able to change the important choices throughout the story. The game is already available on the platform. Here’s the trailer of the game:

Mahjong Solitaire

Mahjong Solitaire is a tile-matching puzzle single-player tabletop game. Players will need to match tiles in order to remove them from the board. Once you clear all the tiles, you win! Players will get new daily challenges and will have the ability to customise the look and feel with backgrounds and themes in the game.


 Into The Breach 

Introduced on July 19, Into The Breach game is a tactical strategy game that challenges players to assemble “a squad of pilots and mechs, each with unique traits and abilities, then command them in turn-based battles against an alien enemy that threatens the future of civilization”.

For the unversed, this game was named “Game of the Year” by PC Gamer in 2018. It has been redesigned with a smaller form factor for mobile devices. The game will come with new pilots, mechs, weapons, enemies, missions, and more.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 10:18 AM IST

