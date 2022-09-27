Netflix is building its own gaming studio

Netflix is doubling down on its gaming efforts. The company today announced that it is setting up its in-house gaming studio in Helsinki, Finland to create “original games with no ads and no in-app purchases”. While the company didn’t divulge any details about its upcoming gaming projects, it did say that Zynga and EA alum Marko Lastikka will be serving as the director for its upcoming gaming studio in Helsinki, which the company says “is home to some of the best game talent in the world.” Also Read - How to put a SIM Lock on your Google Pixel and stock phones

As far as the games that Netflix is planning to develop at its upcoming gaming studio are concerned, the company said that it is still too early to talk it and that creating a new game can “take years”. The company also said that it will continue updating its users in the coming years. Also Read - iOS 16 battery issues persist on older iPhones even after two weeks of release

“Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years,” Netflix wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

It is worth noting that the development comes months after the company acquired Helsinki, Finland-base mobile gaming studio Next Games that is famous for games such as The Walking Dead: No man’s Land and The Walking Dead: Our World. The company is also famous for producing games based on popular entertainment franchises such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

Next Games joined the company’s growing portfolio of gaming studios, which also includes Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment. Night School Studio is best known for its gaming Oxenfree, which will be available as a free-to-download-game for Netflix’s Android and iOS subscribers and it was acquired by Netflix in September 2021. On the other hand, Boss Fight Entertainment was acquired in March 2022 around the same time Next Games joined Netflix’s portfolio. It is famous for games such as Dungeon Boss and My VEGAS Bingo.

All of these acquisitions give us interesting insights into Netflix’s gaming plans. The company doesn’t only want to offer games by third-party companies but it also plans to offer new games that are native to its own platform, much like the company offers series and movies that are a mix of Netflix exclusives and the ones that are offered on other OTT platforms as well.