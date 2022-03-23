comscore Netflix to release three new games for iOS and Android users
Netflix games: This Is A True Story, Shatter Remastered, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed to release this month

In March 2022, Netflix has announced to release This Is A True Story, Shatter Remastered and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed on its platform.

Netflix first released its mobile games last year in November that included Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) and more. The content streaming platform has now announced to launch three new games this month. These upcoming games include This Is A True Story (Frosty Pop), Shatter Remastered (PikPok), and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (PikPok). Also Read - Netflix April 2022 releases: Trivia Quest, The Bubble, Choose or Die and more

These games will be available for both iOS and Android users. To get access to these games, you just need to have a Netflix subscription. Post that, you won’t find any ads in the game, fees, or in-app purchases. According to Netflix, “You can download games directly from the Netflix mobile app on the day of release at 2pm PST or directly from the Apple or Google app store at 10am PST if you don’t want to wait.” Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription

Android and iOS users will find the games in the dedicated games row and a games tab from which they can download any games of their choice. Tablet users will find the dedicated games row on the homepage, or they can select the concerned game from the drop-down menu to download and play. Also Read - Netflix saves 195 years a day by using ‘Skip Intro’ button: Story behind the feature

This Is A True Story is a “narrative puzzle game to share the true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family”. Shattered Remastered is a brick-breaking game that includes classic action with twists and battles. “Shatter Remastered is an updated version of Shatter, the 2009 award-winning game from Sidhe, originally released on the Playstation 3”, adds Netflix.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is a runner/shooter hybrid game. It is all about saving yourself and your family and surviving the zombie apocalypse. According to Netflix, “In this sequel to the hit zombie action game Into the Dead, armed players must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while crossing treacherous terrain.” This game will let users upgrade melee weapons, firearms, explosives, and more.

Published Date: March 23, 2022 5:21 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 5:21 PM IST

Best Sellers