Netflix is extensively working on its gaming portfolio by adding new titles every month and partnering with gaming studios. Today, the streaming platform has introduced three new mobile games to its catalogue called Dragon Up, Moonlighter, and Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt. Additionally, the company has also announced to release of Exploding Kittens – The Game on May 31.

For the unversed, Netflix Games are available for both Android and iOS users. They both have a dedicated games row and a games tab from where they can play or download the games.

Netflix releases three game titles

Dragon Up

Developed by East Side Games, Dragon Up is a single-player game where players need to hatch and collect rare dragons and then help them “help them revive their magic”. This game was first introduced on Facebook and mobile, back in 2013.

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game. Now available on Netflix

Moonlighter

Moonlighter from Spain is developed by 11 Bit Studios. It is an RPG adventure game where players are free to shop in an idyllic village in day. By night, they explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

This game is developed by HandyGames from Germany. Set in medieval times, in this game, players need to build a city by making smart financial decisions and doing what it takes to keep their people happy.

For the unversed, Netflix is planning to release 30 new gaming titles on its platform, by the end of this year. Netflix already has several shows based on games like The Witcher, Arcane (based on League of Legends), The Cuphead Show, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and Castlevania.