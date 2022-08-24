comscore Netflix introduces a new "Heads Up" mobile game in 15 languages: Know details
Netflix introduces ‘Heads Up!' mobile game with decks inspired by Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more

Gaming

Netflix Heads Up includes 28 playing decks that are inspired by popular Netflix series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game.

Netflix is expanding its gaming catalogue by launching new games every month. The recent one is the Netflix-ised version of the much-popular “Heads Up” game. In this game, players have to guess the word on the other player’s forehead within a span of one minute. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon India, Google, Microsoft to testify on anti-competitive practices

Netflix Heads Up: All you need to know

This game is like a twist on charades. It includes 28 playing decks that are inspired by popular Netflix series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game and social channels like Geeked and Strong Black Lead. Also Read - Just like Disney Plus, Netflix’s ad-supported tier might not show commercials during all the content

This mobile game will allow players to test their and their friends’ I.Q. when it comes to Netflix. As per the company blog, “Whether you have a party of five or fifty, prepare for some fierce head-to-head competition. Want to nail down your best Eddie Munson impersonation? Start playing now.” Also Read - Netflix’s ad-supported plan will restrict users from downloading series, films

The new mobile game is a popular party game that is launched in 15 languages including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Thai, and more. Players will have an option to record these games and share them on apps like Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and more.

This game is free to play, has no ads and no in-app purchases. Here’s a sneak peek at what this game will look like.

Netflix Heads Up is now available to play on Netflix. Both Android and iOS users now have a dedicated Games tab at the bottom of the home screen.

For the unversed, Netflix has announced that it plans to have more than 50 games on its platform by the end of this year. The content streaming platform now has a total of 28 games.

Recently, Netflix launched three new in-app mobile games called Before Your Eyes, Into The Breach and Mahjong Solitaire on its platform. The most-awaited game of the three is Before Your Eyes, which won the British Academy Video Games Award (BAFTA) for Game Beyond Entertainment that year.

