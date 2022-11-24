comscore Netflix is hiring people for its new 'AAA game' project: All we know so far
Netflix now hiring for 'brand-new AAA PC game' project

For the position of the game director, Netflix is looking for a "creative leader of one of Netflix's first generation of internally developed original games".

  • Netflix rolled out its mobile games to Android, iPhone and iPad users back in November last year.
  • In August, Netflix was working on features that would let customers play its mobile games against one another.
Popular streaming platform Netflix has posted job listings for different positions for a project described as a “brand-new AAA PC game”. The company posted job requirements for a game director, art director and technical director, at its newly announced Southern California games studio. This was first spotted by Mobilegamer.biz. Because it is an unannounced project, there is not much information besides that. Also Read - India's Oscar nominated 'Chhello Show' set to arrive on Netflix on November 25

Netflix is working on a ‘AAA PC’ game

For the position of the game director, the platform is looking for a “creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games”. Also Read - Netflix introduces a new feature to remove unwanted users from using your account

The streaming giant had rolled out its mobile games to Android, iPhone and iPad users back in November last year. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

By then, members were able to play only five mobile games — Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Last month, Netflix expanded cloud gaming by opening a new studio in Southern California.

Moreover, in August, the platform was working on features that would let customers play its mobile games against one another and rank themselves on gaming leaderboards.

Recently, Netflix’s VP of games, Mike Verdu, hinted that the company is planning to expand its gaming catalog to PC and even cloud gaming. As per his statement, “We’re very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so that we can reach members on TVs and on PCs. We’re going to approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is start small, be humble, be thoughtful, and then build out. But it is a step we think we should take to meet members where they are on the devices where they consume Netflix.”

For the unversed, Netflix recently announced a new feature that will allow users to remove unwanted people from using their accounts. They can now log out separately from different devices.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: November 24, 2022 5:17 PM IST
