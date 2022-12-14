comscore Netflix introduces Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes mobile game
News

Netflix launches Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes mobile games

Gaming

Netflix says that the Vikings: Valhalla game will debut on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights

  • Netflix will launch 'Vikings: Valhalla' game in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Netflix said that the players will find old-school gameplay improved with new fighting mechanics.
  • In 'Twelve Minutes' players try to escape a time-loop nightmare and features the voices of Hollywood actors.
Netflix-games

Netflix mobile games generate 13 million downloads: Here are the details

Streaming giant Netflix has launched two new mobile games, ‘Kentucky Route Zero’ and ‘Twelve Minutes’, and also teased some upcoming games. Adventure game ‘Kentucky Route Zero’ is developed by Cardboard Computer and is about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game to bring back Kevin Conroy as Batman

Netflix launches two new mobile games

In ‘Twelve Minutes’, developed by 24 Bit Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, players try to escape a time-loop nightmare and features the voices of Hollywood actors James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe. Also Read - Netflix is reportedly expanding its 'Preview Club' that gives early access to films, series

As for the upcoming games, according to Netflix, the ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ will let players take the roles of fierce Viking clan leaders as they build settlements and increase their power across the continent. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, December 2: Get free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

As per the Netflix blogpost, “In Tilting Point’s Vikings: Valhalla, players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.”

The game will debut on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023.

The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ game will also launch next year and according to the company, “players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat them up”.

As per the blogpost, “From playing with iconic TMNT characters or picking April, Master Splinter or Casey Jones as playable characters for the first time, players will find old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh fighting mechanics and discover great adventures with a totally awesome new story mode.”

Netflix also launched Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game, Solitaire and Scriptic: Crime Stories mobile games on the platform this month. For the unversed, the platform now has internal game studios. 

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 14, 2022 6:34 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

