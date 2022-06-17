comscore Netflix’s mobile games downloads reach 13 million
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Netflix Mobile Games Generate 13 Million Downloads Here Are The Details
News

Netflix mobile games generate 13 million downloads: Here are the details

Gaming

The top Netflix-published mobile title by downloads to date across the App Store and Google Play is Stranger Things 1984, which has picked up close to 2 million downloads.

Netflix-games

Netflix mobile games generate 13 million downloads: Here are the details

Netflix-published mobile games have generated more than 13 million downloads globally across the App Store and Google Play as the streaming giant ramps up its plans in the market. To date, Netflix has published 24 mobile titles–which require Netflix account access to play–featuring exclusives, IP tie-ins, new titles and updated re-releases of older games, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - Cryptocurrency-based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more

The company recently unveiled a string of new titles it’s set to publish in future, including The Queen’s Gambit Chess, Shadow and Bone: Destinies, and Too Hot To Handle–all of which have an associated Netflix series. Also Read - How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

The top Netflix-published mobile title by downloads to date across the App Store and Google Play is Stranger Things 1984, which has picked up close to 2 million downloads. Netflix Asphalt Xtreme ranks number 2 with 1.8 million installs, while Stranger Things 3: The Game ranks number 3 with 1.5 million. Please note that these estimates do not include downloads of the original release of Stranger Things: The Game from BonusXP, which generated 13.8 million downloads prior to its removal from the App Store and Google Play in 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you transfer your chats from Android to iPhone, says Mark Zuckerberg

Since entering the games space, downloads for Netflix titles have ramped up to over 1 million per month. The company’s best month for mobile game installs so far was December 2021, when it generated 2.3 million downloads, while in May 2022 its portfolio of titles generated 1.4 million installs.

Although Netflix has published a mix of licensed and non-licensed titles, utilizing its roster of IP is a clear part of the company’s strategy in the games space. Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game are two of its most downloaded mobile titles to date. Both games were able to take advantage of the hype around the release of the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four on May 27, 2022, seeing a surge in downloads in the weeks after it began streaming. In the seven days between May 27 and June 2, 2022, Stranger Things 1984 downloads saw an approximately 2.6 times increase from the week prior to 115,000 installs. Stranger Things 3: The Game, meanwhile, saw a three times increase to 83,200 downloads week-over-week.

While Netflix has published a number of games, the streaming giant has also made some acquisitions for in-house development. One of its purchases, Night School Studio, has worked on titles such as Oxenfree, which generated 2.1 million installs and accumulated $1.8 million from player spending on mobile. Another of the developer’s titles, Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltrati0n.ipa, in partnership with Telltale, picked up 56,000 downloads and $247,000 in revenue on mobile prior to its removal in 2019.

Another acquisition, Next Games, has generated 43 million downloads and approximately $187 million to date from its portfolio of mobile titles. Its top game, The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, has generated 29.4 million downloads since its launch, racking up $128.4 million from player spending. The developer has a history of working on IP-based titles, including The Walking Dead: Our World, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales and Blade Runner: Rogue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Cryptocurrency related movies available to watch free online
Photo Gallery
Cryptocurrency related movies available to watch free online
Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

automobile

Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

News

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check details

Mobiles

POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check details

Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules

News

Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix s mobile games downloads reach 13 million

Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check details

Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999