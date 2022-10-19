comscore Netflix opens new studio in South California to give a boost to cloud gaming
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Netflix Opens New Gaming Studio To Expand Cloud Gaming
News

Netflix opens new gaming studio to expand cloud gaming

Gaming

Netflix currently has 35 games available on the platform and 14 more in development in its own studios.

Highlights

  • The content streaming platform says it is "seriously researching a cloud gaming offering".
  • Netflix has 35 games available and 14 more in development in its own studios.
  • Netflix games offer both licensed IPs like 'Spongebob Squarepants' and experiences based on original IP like 'Stranger Things'.
Netflix: When will it roll out?

Netflix has announced to roll out the 'Basic with Ads' plan on November 3. It will initially be only available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. Image: Pixabay

Netflix has expanded cloud gaming by opening a new studio in Southern California. The company’s vice president of gaming, Mike Verdu, revealed two pieces of information concerning the streaming giant’s entry into games, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Netflix has finally found a way around password sharing: Check details

Netflix opens new gaming studio

According to Verdu, the platform is “seriously researching a cloud gaming offering”. Also Read - Netflix Profile Transfers feature: How to use it in India

“It is a value add. We are not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It is a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are,” he added. Also Read - Netflix rolls out Profile Transfer to crack down on password sharing

The company is expanding its internal studio in California in order to speed up game development.

Former ‘Overwatch’ executive producer, Chacko Sonny, will work as the studio’s head in California. The ‘Overwatch’ was a huge hit at Blizzard Entertainment, earning billions of dollars.

“He could have done anything, but he chose to come here,” Verdu was quoted as saying.

“You do not get people like that coming to your organisation to build the next big thing in gaming unless there’s a sense that we’re really in it for the long haul and in it for the right reasons,” he added.

Since announcing its entry into the gaming market, Netflix has 35 games available and 14 more in development in its own studios, the report said.

Verdu said that it currently has 55 games in progress. These games offer both licensed IP like ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ and experiences based on original IP like ‘Stranger Things’. Additionally, the company is making its original games.

Recently, Netflix has announced that it will monetise accounts sharing passwords starting next year. For the unversed, the streaming platform has announced a new feature dubbed ‘Profile Transfer’ that will enable users to keep their account data such as their viewing history, saved shows, personalised recommendations and My Lists among other things even as they switch to a new profile.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 2:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 19, 2022 2:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Apps

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Photo Gallery

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Gaming

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google updates Family Link, Google TV: Here s what s new

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price