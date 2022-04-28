comscore After major subscriber loss, Netflix plans to expand its gaming catalog
Netflix to have over 50 gaming titles by the end of this year: Report

Netflix has recently released an online game-based daily trivia show called Trivia Quest that puts viewers' knowledge to test.

Netflix threw its hat into the gaming ring back in November 2021 when it introduced 5 gaming titles including Stranger Things. Although Netflix games are still finding their footing in the market, the company has high hopes for this segment. By the end of this year, Netflix is planning to release 30 new gaming titles on its platform, reported The Washington Post. As of now, the streaming platform has more than 13 gaming titles. Also Read - Most watched shows on Netflix right now: Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Anatomy of a Scandal and more

This way, by the end of this year, Netflix will have over 50 gaming titles. The report has not revealed the names of these upcoming titles. Notably, the streaming platform has already confirmed that it is developing a mobile game and a TV show based on the Exploding Kittens board game. This mobile game is set to release next month on the platform, whereas the show will land on Netflix in 2023. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

For the unversed, Netflix already has several shows based on games like The Witcher, Arcane (based on League of Legends), The Cuphead Show, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and Castlevania. Also Read - Netflix plans a crackdown on password sharing in households: Here is what it means for you

Netflix’s current gaming catalog includes:

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Asphalt Xtreme

Card Blast

Shatter Remastered

Dungeon Dwarves

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Krispee Street

Knittens

Dominoes Café

Wonderputt Forever

Bowling Ballers

Teeter (Up)

Shooting Hoops

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things: 1984

Netflix has also released a daily trivia show called Trivia Quest. Based on Trivia Crack online game, this interactive show blurs the lines between games and shows. The new quiz daily aims to put its viewer’s knowledge to the test. Created by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions takes the viewers through 24 questions every day. These questions appear in multiple-choice format and are based on a variety of topics including pop culture, science and more.

For the unversed, Netflix recently shared that it has witnessed a massive drop in the subscribers count in Q1 2022 and expects to lose around 2 million more in the next quarter.

For the unversed, Netflix recently shared that it has witnessed a massive drop in the subscribers count in Q1 2022 and expects to lose around 2 million more in the next quarter.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 9:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2022 9:36 AM IST

