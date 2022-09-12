Netflix and Ubisoft have partnered to bring three new gaming titles to the platform. These three titles have been derived from some of the popular gaming line-ups. Netflix and Ubisoft will introduce Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and another title from Assassin’s Creed universe. The new games will be launched in 2023 and it will be made available to Netflix users across the globe on both Android and iOS. Netflix has also promised an ad-free experience with no in-app purchases as well. The move was announced at Ubisoft’s annual digital event Ubisoft Forward. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Mirage announced, more details to emerge next week

Valiant Hearts

The new Valiant Hearts game on Netflix is a sequel to Ubisoft's Valiant Hearts: The Great War. The game has been directed by the original core team. Ubisoft has claimed that it will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. The game will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.

Mighty Quest

Followed by the launch of The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game, The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game. This time, the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series' hack-and-slash combat in a replayable format.

Assassin’s Creed Title

Assassin’s Creed universe will be offered on Netflix in more than one way. In addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

“As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix,” says Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft. “I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”