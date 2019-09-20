Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game

There’s good news for Netflix‘s Narcos fans, as the popular series is set to release as a game. Being developed by Kuju and published by Curve Digital, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, is a turn based game. The new game is described as a ‘brutal tactical turn-based strategy game’. It is based heavily on the show and its fight between the cocaine king Pablo Escobar and the DEA. The game is set to follow the events and the timeline of the first season of the series. This means we will get to see DEA agents led by Steve Murphy going after Escobar and the Medellin drug cartel in Colombia.

Players have two different options in the campaign section of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. One will be to step into the shoes of DEA agent Steve Murphy or the drug lord Pablo Escobar. The characters in the game are based on the looks of the actors who portrayed the characters on the screen. Wagner Moura plays Escobar and Boyd Holbrook plays Murphy. The game is set to release late in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Besides these two there will be other familiar characters of El Mexicano, Peña, and Primo. Each of these special characters will have their own perks and abilities to boost gameplay.

The gameplay of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels will see units of both the sides of the play move simultaneously. Besides this there will be different camera angles for different situations in the game. The camera will move from third-person to overhead view for a better look at the total scene.

As for the series on Netflix, the third and the final season aired in 2017. Afterwards we saw the release of a branch off which was called Narcos: Mexico. The initial series concentrated on the events in Colombia while the branch off focused on the illicit drug trade in Mexico.