comscore Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game
News

Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game

Gaming

The new game is described as a 'brutal tactical turn-based strategy game'.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Narcos Rise of the Cartels

There’s good news for Netflix‘s Narcos fans, as the popular series is set to release as a game. Being developed by Kuju and published by Curve Digital, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, is a turn based game. The new game is described as a ‘brutal tactical turn-based strategy game’. It is based heavily on the show and its fight between the cocaine king Pablo Escobar and the DEA. The game is set to follow the events and the timeline of the first season of the series. This means we will get to see DEA agents led by Steve Murphy going after Escobar and the Medellin drug cartel in Colombia.

Players have two different options in the campaign section of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. One will be to step into the shoes of DEA agent Steve Murphy or the drug lord Pablo Escobar. The characters in the game are based on the looks of the actors who portrayed the characters on the screen.  Wagner Moura plays Escobar and Boyd Holbrook plays Murphy. The game is set to release late in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Besides these two there will be other familiar characters of El Mexicano, Peña, and Primo. Each of these special characters will have their own perks and abilities to boost gameplay.

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

Also Read

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

The gameplay of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels will see units of both the sides of the play move simultaneously. Besides this there will be different camera angles for different situations in the game. The camera will move from third-person to overhead view for a better look at the total scene.

As for the series on Netflix, the third and the final season aired in 2017. Afterwards we saw the release of a branch off which was called Narcos: Mexico. The initial series concentrated on the events in Colombia while the branch off focused on the illicit drug trade in Mexico.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart
News
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart
Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Wearables

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Apple iPhone 11 series up for pre-order in India: Check offers, price

Deals

Apple iPhone 11 series up for pre-order in India: Check offers, price

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game

Gaming

Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India

News

Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS
Netflix is working on 'Collections' curated by humans: Report

News

Netflix is working on 'Collections' curated by humans: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 11 Series भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 7,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Lenovo K10 Plus भारत में 22 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart पर होगा अवेलेबल

LG TV खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगा Airtel Digital TV, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Huawei ने 4K रेजोल्यूशन और Harmony OS के साथ अपना पहला Smart TV किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design 12GB RAM और Kirin 990 के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
News
Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched