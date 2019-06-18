New Battle Points changes being introduced to PUBG

Games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have become popular owing to the different kinds of cosmetic items in the game. And those cosmetic items can be obtained using the in-game credits. There is no real money based currency in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds like there is in PUBG Mobile. But that does not mean that PUBG players do not have items that need real life money. Transactions in PUBG currently use real life currency.

The Battle Points or BP as it is called in PUBG, was awarded after each match based on the number of kills, time survived and position. Crates or limited release items can be purchased using BP. Now the devs have announced that change is coming to this system. and that more things will be made available with the BP and the system of earning it is also being revamped. The amount of BP earned also represents the time players have invested into the game. The devs are now looking at new ways to reward players for that time spent.

The devs addressed BP acquisition balance last September. This was to make earning BP more consistent with the fundamental goal of PUBG survival. The modified system enabled players to obtain BP in proportion to the number of games played, regardless of which mode or map they played on. The graph show the accumulation of BP over time.

Changes coming to Battle Points

The devs now want the time spent in PUBG to be valuable. And so wanted BP to be able to purchase some cool new items on all platforms. The goal for these items is to provide something everyone can work towards. From smaller items like costumes, all the way up to a couple bigger items that won’t come cheap. This system will celebrate the skill of a player with that much BP lying around. The first of the new BP items will start to appear with the June patch for PC version. Besides this the devs are planning on letting players use BP in some other ways as well. For example, there are plans of changing out some of the upcoming Survivor Pass missions more often at the cost of BP.