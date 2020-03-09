comscore New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug stops progress tracking
News

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug stops progress tracking

Gaming

This new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug apparently stops the progress of the account while playing the game.

  Published: March 9, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 ghost

There’s a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug out there which the devs have confirmed. This new bug apparently stops the progress of the account while playing the game. Which means that players playing the game will not have their progress tracked which stops them from getting the rewards as well. Infinity Ward tweeted about the bug and they are tracking this bug and are doing what they can to fix it.

The tweet mentions that, “We’re currently tracking an issue where XP is not being awarded after matches. Our teams are investigating and we’ll provide another update when we have more information. Thank you for your patience.” Players are not able to complete missions, gain XP in matches, rank up in the Battle Pass to unlock new content, or even work on improving their game stats.

Recent leaks happened to point to the fact that first person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Activision Blizzard may be getting a battle royale mode called ‘Warzone’ soon. The game since launch has soared in popularity and Infinity Ward has recently honored the game with a new season and contents. Recent leak claims that the battle royale is coming soon and there’s a video that indicates as much.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Also Read

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

The image a video leak on Reddit claim that the upcoming mode is called Call of Duty: Warzone. The image leak seems authentic but the Reddit post has been deleted. But not before some people took it out and posted it on Twitter. As for the video, it shows what looks like an airport in the middle of heavy bombing. And players seem to be parachuting out of an airplane. Now the question remains when we might be seeing this new mode and if it will be a stand-along game or an update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode: New details

Now new sources have spoken to VGC and confirmed that the battle royale may drop as soon as March. The sources that spoke to VGC are apparently part of the US development team who have been quoted saying that the new mode is “at least a few weeks away”. It will apparently be out in early March. They have confirmed that the mode is called Warzone and will be available to all players who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

This mode will be taking place of the section that is ‘CLASSIFIED’ right now in the main menu. Apparently the battle royale mode will be a separate stand alone game as well where players will be able to upgrade to the full version as well. It is also set to have a unified progression with the present battle pass as well. This means all the cosmetic items that players already have will be available in the battle royale mode.

  Published Date: March 9, 2020 1:16 PM IST

