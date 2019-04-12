New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Graphics processing unit making company Nvidia released its line of GPUs which come with Ray-Tracing technology back in August last year. The RTX series of GPUs have since gone on sale, and come with the Ray-Tracing technology that enables real time reflections on the surfaces of objects. And now the company has brought support for the technology to the GeForce GTX series of GPUs from the GTX 1060 and upwards. This has been done through software update and the newest Game Ready Driver comes with support for this technology.

Nvidia’s decision to allow users of the GTX series to experience the Ray-Tracing technology and not limiting it to the RTX GPUs is a step forward. But the company has duly warned the users that the experience of the technology on the GTX GPUs will not be close to that of the RTX GPUs because the RTX cards were made with hardware that is supposed to amplify this technology. And by way of an example, during a media presentation, Nvidia’s Director of Product Management, Justin Walker, held up Battlefield V as an example. He stated that even the most powerful GTX GPU which is the 1080ti will only be able to exhibit the ray tracing features at a maximum resolution of 1080p.

“With a 1080ti in Battlefield V you’d be able to play at 1080p, with RTX down from Ultra,” he said. “Games with Global Illumination like Metro Exodus may not be playable. It depends on the game and resolution. Those with lighter RTX workloads would have playable frames.”

The update is downloadable right now, and is 553.12MB in size. The company has also released three demos to exhibit and try out this new feature with the GTX GPUs called Atomic Heart RTX tech demo, Justice tech demo and Reflections tech demo.

The GTX GPUs that support the new Ray-Tracing technology update are GeForce GTX 1660ti , GTX 1660, Titan XP (2017), Titan X (2016), GTX 1080ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1070ti, GTX 1070, GTX 1060 6GB and the laptops that are equipped with equivalent Pascal and Turing-architecture GPUs.