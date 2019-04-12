comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
News

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

Nvidia does not want to limit the Ray-Tracing technology to the RTX GPUs and this is a move forward and can also be considered a promotion of its newest technology.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 11:35 AM IST
nvidia-logo-1

Graphics processing unit making company Nvidia released its line of GPUs which come with Ray-Tracing technology back in August last year. The RTX series of GPUs have since gone on sale, and come with the Ray-Tracing technology that enables real time reflections on the surfaces of objects. And now the company has brought support for the technology to the GeForce GTX series of GPUs from the GTX 1060 and upwards. This has been done through software update and the newest Game Ready Driver comes with support for this technology.

Nvidia’s decision to allow users of the GTX series to experience the Ray-Tracing technology and not limiting it to the RTX GPUs is a step forward. But the company has duly warned the users that the experience of the technology on the GTX GPUs will not be close to that of the RTX GPUs because the RTX cards were made with hardware that is supposed to amplify this technology. And by way of an example, during a media presentation, Nvidia’s Director of Product Management, Justin Walker, held up Battlefield V as an example. He stated that even the most powerful GTX GPU which is the 1080ti will only be able to exhibit the ray tracing features at a maximum resolution of 1080p.

“With a 1080ti in Battlefield V you’d be able to play at 1080p, with RTX down from Ultra,” he said. “Games with Global Illumination like Metro Exodus may not be playable. It depends on the game and resolution. Those with lighter RTX workloads would have playable frames.”

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful

Also Read

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful

The update is downloadable right now, and is 553.12MB in size. The company has also released three demos to exhibit and try out this new feature with the GTX GPUs called Atomic Heart RTX tech demo, Justice tech demo and Reflections tech demo.

WATCH: Android Q How to Install

The GTX GPUs that support the new Ray-Tracing technology update are GeForce GTX 1660ti , GTX 1660, Titan XP (2017), Titan X (2016), GTX 1080ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1070ti, GTX 1070, GTX 1060 6GB and the laptops that are equipped with equivalent Pascal and Turing-architecture GPUs.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 11:35 AM IST

Editor's Pick

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
Gaming
New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls

Gaming

How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined
Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review
Asus S15, S14 laptops launched in India; price starts at Rs 54,990

News

Asus S15, S14 laptops launched in India; price starts at Rs 54,990

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
Deals
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

News

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India