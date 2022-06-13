comscore New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New Forza Motorsport Is Launching In 2023 On Xbox And Pc
News

New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC

Gaming

The Motorsport 7's successor is coming in 2023 and it's called "Forza Motorsport."

Forza Motorsport 2023

Forza Motorsport 7 is finally getting updated with a successor title. And Microsoft is not calling it the Motorsport 8, which seems like an obvious name, rather the game is called, “Forza Motorsport.” The new game’s trailer has been released and the launch is set for next year.

Forza Motorsport launch timeline and supported consoles/PC

The new Forza Motorsport will launch in spring 2023. It will be a successor to the Motorsport 7, which was launched back in 2017. Since it is not having, ‘8’ in its name, it will likely be called the Forza Motorsport 2023 by gamers. The game should come to the PC, Xbox X, and Xbox S.

What’s improved in the Forza Motorsport 2023?

The gameplay showcased in the trailer shows some of the improvements in the newer version. The obvious improvements that can be noticed from its trailer are better reflections. The in-game environment also appears to be a bit more polished. Some of the visible upgrades are in textures, vegetation, and detailed stages.

The Forza Motorsport 2023 will get the Maple Valley track that was initially seen in the Motorsport 2005. The game also has the Laguna Seca Raceway, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit tracks. All tracks in the game will have a dynamic time system, meaning as you keep playing the game, the time is certain to change. This is unlike the Motorsport 7, which has only limited tracks supporting the dynamic time system.

“Changes in time of day alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperatures, “said Chris Esaki, Creative Dictor of Forza Motorsport.

Apart from this, ray-tracing appears to be present in races as well. The overall lighting and details when the car is damaged also seem to be improved on the new Motorsport game. Moreover, the new game also appears to have some car additions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC
Gaming
New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC
Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Internet Explorer will stop working this week: Here s why

News

Internet Explorer will stop working this week: Here s why

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data

automobile

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Internet Explorer will stop working this week: Here s why

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999