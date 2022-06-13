New Forza Motorsport is launching in 2023 on Xbox and PC

Forza Motorsport 7 is finally getting updated with a successor title. And Microsoft is not calling it the Motorsport 8, which seems like an obvious name, rather the game is called, “Forza Motorsport.” The new game’s trailer has been released and the launch is set for next year.

Forza Motorsport launch timeline and supported consoles/PC

The new Forza Motorsport will launch in spring 2023. It will be a successor to the Motorsport 7, which was launched back in 2017. Since it is not having, ‘8’ in its name, it will likely be called the Forza Motorsport 2023 by gamers. The game should come to the PC, Xbox X, and Xbox S.

What’s improved in the Forza Motorsport 2023?

The gameplay showcased in the trailer shows some of the improvements in the newer version. The obvious improvements that can be noticed from its trailer are better reflections. The in-game environment also appears to be a bit more polished. Some of the visible upgrades are in textures, vegetation, and detailed stages.

The Forza Motorsport 2023 will get the Maple Valley track that was initially seen in the Motorsport 2005. The game also has the Laguna Seca Raceway, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit tracks. All tracks in the game will have a dynamic time system, meaning as you keep playing the game, the time is certain to change. This is unlike the Motorsport 7, which has only limited tracks supporting the dynamic time system.

“Changes in time of day alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperatures, “said Chris Esaki, Creative Dictor of Forza Motorsport.

Apart from this, ray-tracing appears to be present in races as well. The overall lighting and details when the car is damaged also seem to be improved on the new Motorsport game. Moreover, the new game also appears to have some car additions.