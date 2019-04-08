comscore
New gaming service Snap Games launched by Snapchat

This could be the make or break chance Snapchat has been looking for since its primary app took a hit from Instagram.

Snap Games

Image Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat was reported to be working on a gaming service. Giving life to that report, the parent company of Snapchat, Snap has released its gaming service called Snap Games. This new service will allow players to play games with their friends in real-time. As reported beforehand, the announcement was made soon after the company’s Partner Summit in Los Angeles concluded. According to the announcement, the platform will be getting a series of its own exclusive games that would include one called Bitmoji Party.

All these new features will be accessible within Snapchat’s chat feature on tapping a rocket button, which would launch a game and users will be able to play with their friends. As for the game Bitmoji Party, Engadget reports that Snapchat has “drawn inspiration from Nintendo’s Mario Party” to design the game. In the game users will be able to use their own 3D Bitmoji avatar to “play a series of mini games with up to eight friends at a time”.

Players will also be able to chat with their friends using either voice or text, which is rather convenient. As for the game, it was developed by Snapchat along with Spry Fox, ZeptoLab, Game Closure, PikPok and Zynga. Besides this, another game that will be introduced soon is Tiny Royale, which is based off the battle royale game, Fortnite. In this game players will be able to loot, shoot and win.

The trade off with this platform will be ads in between games which would be six-seconds long, and it might prove annoying. Besides this there might be in-app purchases that devs would want to include later. This comes after Snap invested into the Australian gaming startup that is headed by the creator of Fruit Ninja. It has also invested quite a bit into it’s own PlayCanvas 3D Engine, hence it is not unexpected that the company got into a gaming platform.

