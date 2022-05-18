comscore New Indian studio announces BGMI rival game built in Indian setup: Pre-registration to begin soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New Indian Studio Announces Bgmi Rival Game Built In Indian Setup Pre Registration To Begin Soon
News

Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup: Check details

Gaming

In UGW the underdog gang from the West wants to take control of the Eastern region from its rival urban gang.

Underworld Gang Wars

Underworld Gang Wars announced

Mayhem Studios, a subsidiary formed by esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced its first mobile game. This new game will be built for specifically of the audience in India. The game will be titled “Underworld Gang Wars” (UGW). It will be taking on the battle royale segment which is dominated by titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and New State. Mayhem Studios claims that this will be a AAA title. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

The new battle royale game is set in India. Mayhem Studios claims that the characters and plot of the game are rooted in India, the game promises an exciting setting with some interesting characters inspired by stories of India. The new game is scheduled to be launched later this year, the game’s pre-registration window will open on May 22. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 'game-changing' update is rolling out: See what's new

What to expect from Underworld Gang Wars (UGW)

The new UGW game will depict the locations, the gangs, and the icons that represent an Indian context. The studio claims that this is the first AAA title game. The theme, weapons, and the maps of the game have been designed to offer a different experience. Also Read - Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

The gameplay becomes intense in UGW as the underdog gang from the West wants to take control of the Eastern region from its rival urban gang.

Additionally, to provide an experience original to India, each region depicted in the game resembles a real location in India, be it the coal mines or the next-door apartment complex. It also has some popular landmarks including a fort, station, stadium, and a racecourse.

Looking at the game’s first teaser, there’s nothing to visualize the actual gameplay. Since it is a battle royale game, we can expect elements like other games. We can be sure of the same dropping-from-a-parachute method of starting off the game. Other details will surface when the game is listed on the Google Play Store.

Commenting on the announcement, Ojas Vipat, CEO of Mayhem Studios, said: “We are thrilled to come up with the first Battle Royale Title that promises to offer one of the most relatable storylines for gamers. UGW’s unique locations and the highly relatable universe with great graphics are sure to provide a great experience for Battle Royale players. We are also excited to put together a blockbuster game with some unique stories of India for the world.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 11:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 11:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Man asks Mahindra cars for 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra
automobile
Man asks Mahindra cars for 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra
Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

News

Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

Mobiles

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today

automobile

New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Man asks Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra

WhatsApp New Feature Alert

Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup

Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Pad का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म, बड़ी डिस्प्ले और पॉवरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

बचकर रहें! आपका Facebook पासवर्ड और क्रिप्टो डेटा चुरा रहे हैं ये 7 ऐप्स, फौरन कर दें डिलीट

Twitter ‘blue tick’ केस: दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने पूर्व CBI चीफ पर लगाया 10 हजार का जुर्माना

सेफ्टी के मामले में जबरदस्त होगी 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, Global NCAP से हासिल करेगी 5 स्टार रेटिंग

Kia EV6: धूम मचा देगी किआ की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज में चलेगी 528 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999