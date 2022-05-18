New Indian Studio Announces Bgmi Rival Game Built In Indian Setup Pre Registration To Begin Soon

Mayhem Studios, a subsidiary formed by esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced its first mobile game. This new game will be built for specifically of the audience in India. The game will be titled “Underworld Gang Wars” (UGW). It will be taking on the battle royale segment which is dominated by titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and New State. Mayhem Studios claims that this will be a AAA title. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

The new battle royale game is set in India. Mayhem Studios claims that the characters and plot of the game are rooted in India, the game promises an exciting setting with some interesting characters inspired by stories of India. The new game is scheduled to be launched later this year, the game's pre-registration window will open on May 22.

What to expect from Underworld Gang Wars (UGW)

The new UGW game will depict the locations, the gangs, and the icons that represent an Indian context. The studio claims that this is the first AAA title game. The theme, weapons, and the maps of the game have been designed to offer a different experience.

The gameplay becomes intense in UGW as the underdog gang from the West wants to take control of the Eastern region from its rival urban gang.

Additionally, to provide an experience original to India, each region depicted in the game resembles a real location in India, be it the coal mines or the next-door apartment complex. It also has some popular landmarks including a fort, station, stadium, and a racecourse.

Ye toh sirf teaser hai, asli picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost! Pre-registration for @UGW_Official opens on May 22#MayhemStudios pic.twitter.com/3FlC6mnt6Q — Mayhem Studios (@mayhem_studios) May 17, 2022

Looking at the game’s first teaser, there’s nothing to visualize the actual gameplay. Since it is a battle royale game, we can expect elements like other games. We can be sure of the same dropping-from-a-parachute method of starting off the game. Other details will surface when the game is listed on the Google Play Store.

Commenting on the announcement, Ojas Vipat, CEO of Mayhem Studios, said: “We are thrilled to come up with the first Battle Royale Title that promises to offer one of the most relatable storylines for gamers. UGW’s unique locations and the highly relatable universe with great graphics are sure to provide a great experience for Battle Royale players. We are also excited to put together a blockbuster game with some unique stories of India for the world.”