New Iron Man Game Announced Marvel Reveals Details About New Tony Stark Game

Fancy a new Iron Man game and the new Avengers game ain't enough. Marvel Games is now pairing up with Motive Studio to collaborate on an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game. The game is currently in early development, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the history of Iron Man. The players will be able to experience the creative genius of Tony Stark.

The Motive Studio team is led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. He is joined by a dedicated team of developers like Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the Montreal-based studio.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel's most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. "Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay—combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon—will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in the pre-production phase, with more updates to follow as it gets further along in development. This marks an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games.