comscore New Iron Man game announced: Marvel reveals details about new Tony Stark game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New Iron Man Game Announced Marvel Reveals Details About New Tony Stark Game
News

Marvel announces new standalone Iron Man game: Check details

Gaming

The game is currently in the pre-production phase, with more updates to follow as it gets further along in development

Iron Man Game

Fancy a new Iron Man game and the new Avengers game ain’t enough. Marvel Games is now pairing up with Motive Studio to collaborate on an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game. The game is currently in early development, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the history of Iron Man. The players will be able to experience the creative genius of Tony Stark. Also Read - Marvel World of Heroes game announced: Play as Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man in AR world

The Motive Studio team is led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He is joined by a dedicated team of developers like Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the Montreal-based studio. Also Read - D23 Expo 2022: Major announcements by Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay—combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon—will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.” Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar today

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in the pre-production phase, with more updates to follow as it gets further along in development. This marks an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 9:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2022 9:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition prices out: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition prices out: Check details
Xiaomi could bring Dynamic Island to its upcoming phones

Mobiles

Xiaomi could bring Dynamic Island to its upcoming phones

Next decade of finance focused on Tech-driven innovations: Shaktikanta Das

News

Next decade of finance focused on Tech-driven innovations: Shaktikanta Das

New Nvdia RTX 40-series GPUs unveiled: All you need to know

News

New Nvdia RTX 40-series GPUs unveiled: All you need to know

Tecno Pova Neo 5G chipset confirmed: Check details

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo 5G chipset confirmed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Marvel announces new standalone Iron Man game: Check details

Xiaomi could bring Dynamic Island to its upcoming phones

Next decade of finance focused on Tech-driven innovations: Shaktikanta Das

New Nvdia RTX 40-series GPUs unveiled: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on ability to edit messages, may launch soon

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details