comscore New leak by Amazon teases a new Assassin's Creed game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New leak by Amazon teases a new Assassin's Creed game
News

New leak by Amazon teases a new Assassin's Creed game

Gaming

It seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 3:15 PM IST
Assassin's Creed listing amazon

It seems like we are set to get a new Assassin’s Creed game soon. The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. But it seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet. The leak was accidentally made by Amazon Germany who listed the game as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition. This was up momentarily before it was taken down by the company.

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. This time players will be taken to the Nordic regions which is home to the Vikings. Though there is no way to confirm the listing right now, Metro reported the story with a screengrab of the listing. And there is no indication that the game might even release this year. But the fact that it might Nordic in theme is highly probable because of a tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2.

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11

Also Read

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11

The Easter egg involved a poster in the game which showed a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand. The Apple of Eden is an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed game series and has appeared in all the major games so far. This was followed by reported that claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed taking us to the land of vikings.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

But it would still make sense to not get our hopes up so soon, because this is not official yet. But if the game were true then we are likely to hear something about it soon because E3 is just a few months away. If Ubisoft is planning to release an Assassin’s Creed game then it’s highly probably we will get a look at E3.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11
Gaming
PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched

News

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth

Wearables

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

New leak by Amazon teases a new Assassin's Creed game

Gaming

New leak by Amazon teases a new Assassin's Creed game
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it
Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster
Assassins Creed Odyssey First Impressions

Gaming

Assassins Creed Odyssey First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Go Plus भारत में 6.52 इंच डॉट नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ 6,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile की अपडेट में शामिल होगा नया Domination Mode और Town अरीना मैप

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

News

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched
News
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked
After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out
Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

News

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China