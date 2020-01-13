It seems like we are set to get a new Assassin’s Creed game soon. The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. But it seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet. The leak was accidentally made by Amazon Germany who listed the game as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition. This was up momentarily before it was taken down by the company.

And now, a new leak on from an anonymous person on 4chan posted a screengrab, that is apparently from Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok. The person claims with the image that the next protagonist is probably a female. The leak is blurry but it seems a possibility. The protagonist seems to have red hair with a round shield and fighting what appears to be a knight. But this leak may not be reliable since the image is rather blurry.

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. This time players will be taken to the Nordic regions which is home to the Vikings. Though there is no way to confirm the listing right now, Metro reported the story with a screengrab of the listing. And there is no indication that the game might even release this year. But the fact that it might Nordic in theme is highly probable because of a tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2.

The Easter egg involved a poster in the game which showed a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand. The Apple of Eden is an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed game series and has appeared in all the major games so far. This was followed by reported that claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed taking us to the land of vikings.

But it would still make sense to not get our hopes up so soon, because this is not official yet. But if the game were true then we are likely to hear something about it soon because E3 is just a few months away. If Ubisoft is planning to release an Assassin’s Creed game then it’s highly probably we will get a look at E3.