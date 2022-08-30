comscore Hangar 13 confirms New Mafia game, original Mafia to be available for free
New Mafia game confirmed by Hangar 13, the original Mafia will be offered for free on Steam

Gaming

A developer from the Hangar 13 studio has confirmed that a new Mafia game is in development. In addition to this, the original Mafia will be free on Steam starting September 1.

Mafia featured

Hangar 13, the studio behind the recent Mafia games has confirmed that the next Mafia game is in development. In addition to this, as a 20th Anniversary celebration, the original Mafia game will be offered for free on Steam starting next month.

New Mafia game in development, Original Mafia to be free

GM Roman Hladik from Hangar 13 has revealed that a new Mafia game is currently in development. Unfortunately, he hasn’t revealed a release date for the game. However, since now the development is confirmed by the studio, we expect a sooner release.

Additionally, as a 20th Anniversary celebration, the original Mafia game will be available for free on Steam.

The original Mafia will be available starting September 1 and will be there for you to add to your library till September 5. Do note that this is the original Mafia of 2002 and not the Definitive Edition.

Once you add the game to your library, it will be available for you to play forever. Mafia was a popular title back in the day and received favorable reviews. The game was liked for its open-world environment and also for the story.

The game takes place in a fictional region of the US named the city of Lost Heaven. In the game, you play as the taxi driver Tommy Angelo who later turns into a Mafioso.

Since the original game and even the recent Mafia title, Mafia: III were received well, the company made Definitive Editions of all three games: Mafia, Mafia II, and Mafia III. The Definitive Edition of all the games offers visual improvements while keeping great storytelling.

Now fans have all their eyes set on the next Mafia title. In addition to single-player, we expect a multi-player mode in the game like its competitors, Grand Theft Auto. That said, Rockstar is also expected to launch its next GTA title, GTA 6, in the upcoming years.

 

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 8:05 PM IST
