Guerrilla Games, the developers of the Horizon franchise, have jobs for its new project that’s set in the Horizon universe. The company is working on a new online Horizon game that will offer everything new, from the cast to the style of the game. Also Read - Netflix launches Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes mobile games

Multiplayer Horizon game with some newness in the works

Unlike currently available Horizon titles, the upcoming Horizon will be a multiplayer game with a new cast of characters offering a unique style, allowing players to further explore the world of Horizon. Also Read - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game to bring back Kevin Conroy as Batman

“Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”

The company has open positions across different roles for this game in Amsterdam. That said, if you are interested, you can apply from the link shared in the above tweet by Guerrilla.

There are no other details about this multiplayer game in the tweet, however, two open roles reveal some bits on what to expect.

What to expect?

The company is looking for a Narrative Designer and a Game Writer for the online project (multiplayer game) and they need to do the following, as per the job description.

Our writers and narrative designers are driven to push the boundaries of dramatic storytelling in open-world games.

Help us determine how to tell a deep, complex story.

Develop narrative designs for quests, gameplay activities and game features.

Pitch compelling ideas for quests, factions, and backstories.

This kind of job description for a new Horizon game hints that the game will offer a strong story and have quests. And despite a new cast of characters, it may have some connections with older Horizon games.

There’s still a lot to learn about this new game as nothing official has been revealed about the world in the game, this is just the job description that we read. Anyway, the title is coming and we are just waiting for Guerrilla to announce more details about this multiplayer title.