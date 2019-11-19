comscore New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design
The patent shows that the controller for the next generation of PlayStation is largely similar to the DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4.

  Published: November 19, 2019 3:54 PM IST
PS5 controller patent

We are all set to get the Sony PlayStation 5 next year, and it seems we have a look of the controller design. The patent was discovered and reported by VideoGamesChronicle. The patent shows that the controller for the next generation of PlayStation is largely similar to the DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4. But is does have a few significant differences. Though these are just what we understand from the blueprints seen in the patent filing.

The body of the controller seems to be slightly bulkier than the present generation ones. The grips are wider than the present generation controllers which means it resembles the Xbox controller in this aspect. The controller design shows that the triggers are also chunkier than the ones on DualShock 4 controllers. The light-bar seems to have been replaced by a USC-C port. This design seems to be accurate because most believe that it rings true with what the Wired reported when they used the PS5 prototype controller. They wrote that the new controllers are “an awful lot like the PS4‘s DualShock 4” and come with a USB-C charging port.

Sony Interactive Entertainment previously announced that the official timeline for the launch of its next-generation gaming console sees a holiday season launch. As noted previously, there are no surprises in the naming scheme and the next-generation console will be known as PlayStation 5. According to the announcement, the company will launch the console towards the end of next year. The company confirmed that the console launch is scheduled to hit the market in time for the 2020 holiday season. Sony initially announced the PlayStation 5 back in April with no concrete launch details. In addition, Sony also shared some additional information about the hardware peripherals of the PlayStation 5.

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

In addition, the company will also introduce “adaptive triggers”. These along with the new haptic feedback will provide a new level of immersion in the games. They will also feature USB Type-C for charging along with a larger battery. Sony has started sending out early versions of the upcoming controllers to game developers. Sony also shared more information regarding the PlayStation 5 in an exclusive from Wired. Taking a closer look, Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD storage along with AMD Ryzen processor and Navi-based GPU.

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The report also revealed the changes coming to storage and game installation as a whole. To combat increasing loading times and more, the company will move to SSD. Talking about increased game sizes, PlayStation 5 will stick to 100GB optical disks for physical games. Talking about changes in the game installation, the company will provide much more granular control over the game installation. Sony clarified this by adding that users can only install the multiplayer section of the game if they like or remove the single-player segment after completing it. Sony will also revamp the user interface of the PlayStation to showcase real-time information from multiplayer or single-player sections.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 19, 2019 3:54 PM IST

